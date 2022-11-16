 Mary McCartney Has An Abbey Road Doco ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ Coming to Disney+ - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary McCartney has produced a documentary on the iconic Abbey Road studios called ‘If These Walls Could Sing’.

Abbey Road Studios at 3 Abbey Road, St John’s Wood in London was where The Beatles recorded every album except ‘Let It Be’, Pink Floyd recorded ‘Dark Side of the Moon’, Oasis made ‘Be Here Now’, Depeche Mode made ‘Ultra’ and more recently Florence + The Machine made ‘Ceremonials’.

Mary McCartney’s ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ features her dad Sir Paul, Sir Cliff Richard, Sir Elton John and a plain old commoner called Gallagher.

Watch the trailer:

‘If These Walls Could Sing’ will stream on Disney+ from 16 December 2022.

