Matchbox Twenty Premiere Video for ‘Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)’ - Noise11.com

Matchbox Twenty have a music video for their new song ‘Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)’.

The song premiered in March with the new video getting a television premiere on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

‘Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream’ is a preview of the ‘Where The Light Goes’, the first Matchbox Twenty album since 2012’s ‘North’ and first album not to be produced by Matt Serletic. Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, Train, Goo Goo Dolls) co-produced the new album with the band’s Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook.

‘Where The Night Goes’ will be released on May 26, 2023.

