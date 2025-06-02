Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Recruits Josh Piterman For The Music of Billy Joel - Noise11.com

Former Ten Tenor, UK Phantom and Corny Hairspray star Josh Piterman will join Phil Burton, Alinta Chidzey and Jess Hitchcock to perform the music of Billy Joel with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in November.

The MSO’s Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel will be conducted by Leonard Weiss and directed by Mark Sutcliffe with new orchestra arrangements by Nicholas Buc.

The announcement of the show comes just weeks after Billy Joel cancelled all 2025 and 2026 shows after being diagnosed with Noral Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), fluid on the brain.

Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel

Friday 14 November at 7.30pm

Saturday 15 November at 1pm

Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook