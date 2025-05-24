 Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Following Brain Fuild Buildup Diagnosis - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Winston Robinson

Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Following Brain Fuild Buildup Diagnosis

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2025

in News

Billy Joel has cancelled all upcoming performances for 2025 and 2026 after being diagnosed with Noral Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), fluid on the brain.

A statement at billyjoel.com reads, “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage”.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” said Billy Joel in a statement.

The cancelled shows include Billy’s double header shows with Sting, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks across the USA in 2025 and UK and USA in 2026.

The List of Cancelled Shows:

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Billy Joel / Sting – postponed tbd Milwaukee, WI American Familv Field
Saturday, July 5, 2025 Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
Friday, July 18, 2025 Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Bronx, NY Yankees Stadium
Friday, August 8, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Thursday, August 21, 2025 Billy Joel / Sting Queens, NY Citi Field
Friday, September 5, 2025 Billy Joel / Sting Washington, DC Nationals Park
Saturday, September 20, 2025 Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
Saturday, October 4, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, October 18, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks New Orleans Superdome
Saturday, November 1, 2025 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 1/17/25 Hollywood FL Seminole Hard Rock
Saturday, November 15, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks – rescheduled from 3/29/25 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Saturday, March 14, 2026 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 3/15/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Center
Friday, April 10, 2026 Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 4/11/25 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome
Friday, May 22, 2026 Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/23/25 Salt Lake City, UT Rice Eccles Stadium
Saturday, June 6, 2026 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/7/25 Edinburgh, UK Scottish Gas Murrayfield
Saturday, June 20, 2026 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/21/25 Liverpool. UK Anfield
Friday, July 3, 2026 Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/10/25 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

