Phil Manning and Warren Morgan Team Up For Exclusive Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Phil Manning of Chain and Warren Morgan of The Aztecs and also Chain will get together in Melbourne this Saturday night for a one-off performance.
Morgan and Manning also performed together as Pilgramage in the 70s. Morgan was also a member of John Paul Young’s Allstars.
Mark Ferrie (Models) and Rob Dillion will round out the band for a collection of their finest over a career spanning more than 50 years.
The show is at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.
TIMES:
Doors 7.00PM
Showtime 8.00PM
TICKETS:
$50/40/30+bf
