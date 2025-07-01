 Phil Manning and Warren Morgan Team Up For Exclusive Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Phil Manning and Warren Morgan Team Up For Exclusive Melbourne Show

by Noise11.com on July 1, 2025

in News

Phil Manning of Chain and Warren Morgan of The Aztecs and also Chain will get together in Melbourne this Saturday night for a one-off performance.

Morgan and Manning also performed together as Pilgramage in the 70s. Morgan was also a member of John Paul Young’s Allstars.

Mark Ferrie (Models) and Rob Dillion will round out the band for a collection of their finest over a career spanning more than 50 years.

The show is at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.

TIMES:
Doors 7.00PM
Showtime 8.00PM
TICKETS:
$50/40/30+bf

Grab some tickets here

