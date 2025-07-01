Phil Manning and Warren Morgan Team Up For Exclusive Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Phil Manning of Chain and Warren Morgan of The Aztecs and also Chain will get together in Melbourne this Saturday night for a one-off performance.

Morgan and Manning also performed together as Pilgramage in the 70s. Morgan was also a member of John Paul Young’s Allstars.

Mark Ferrie (Models) and Rob Dillion will round out the band for a collection of their finest over a career spanning more than 50 years.

The show is at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.

TIMES:

Doors 7.00PM

Showtime 8.00PM

TICKETS:

$50/40/30+bf

Grab some tickets here

