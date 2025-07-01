 Cold Chisel To Release Live DVD/Blu-Ray From Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel The Big Five O Live

Cold Chisel To Release Live DVD/Blu-Ray From Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl

by Noise11.com on July 2, 2025

in News

Cold Chisel’s ‘The Big Five-O Live’ show, recently broadcast of television, will be available on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-Ray in August.

The concert captures the second show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 23 November 2024.

“Every show on our Big Five-0 Tour had something special, but the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with 37° temperatures and an incredible audience, really brought out a blistering and joyous performance from all of us onstage,” says frontman, Jimmy Barnes.

“The crowd nearly drowned us out, they sang so loud and proud. It was a show we will never forget,” he continued.

The twenty four song setlist will be included on the release as well as three bonus tracks ‘Plaza’, ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ and ‘Wild Colonial Boy’. The three bonus tracks were recorded at the first show the night before on 22 November 2024.

Kevin Shirley produced the live tracks for CD and vinyl.

All formats will be available on 8 August 2025.

Cold Chisel setlist, Friday 22 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Encore 2:
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Cold Chisel setlist, Saturday 23 November 2025
Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

COLD CHISEL
Jimmy Barnes – Vocals
Ian Moss – Guitar/Vocals
Phil Small – Bass/Vocals
Don Walker – Piano/Keyboards/Vocals
Charley Drayton – Drums/Vocals
Andy Bickers: Saxophones
Dave Blight: Harmonica
Mahalia Barnes: Backing Vocal Arrangements
Eliza-Jane Barnes: Backing Vocals
Juanita Tippins: Backing Vocals
Bek Jensen: Backing Vocals

Audio Recording Mixed by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley at The Cave Studios, Manly.
Recording captured by Colin Ellis.

A Beyond Productions feature documentary produced in association with the Seven
Network
Directed by Andrew Lord
Written and produced by Paul Clarke
Produced by Frank Chidiac and Susanne Morrison
Line produced by Fiona Hewish
Executive Produced by Mikael Borglund for Beyond Productions
and Robert Hambling for Cold Chisel

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Phil Manning of Chain
Phil Manning and Warren Morgan Team Up For Exclusive Melbourne Show

Phil Manning of Chain and Warren Morgan of The Aztecs and also Chain will get together in Melbourne this Saturday night for a one-off performance.

1 day ago
Foreigner debut album 1977
Lou Gramm Reclaims The Songs Of Foreigner With Live Show

With Foreigner not being or sounding like Foreigner for years, original lead singer Lou Gramm is reclaiming lost ground with his almost all-Foreigner setlist.

2 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
The Billy Joel Documentary ‘And So It Goes’ Release Date HBO Max July 25

Netflix has confirmed a July 25 premiere for the Billy Joel documentary ‘And So It Goes’.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ron Wood Joins Rod Stewart At Glastonbury

Ron Wood joined Rod Stewart at Glastonbury on the weekend but it wasn’t the Faces reunion that was anticipated.

3 days ago
Stephen Bishop Final Album ‘Thimk’ with Eric Clapton, Sting, Graham Nash and More

Stephen Bishop has announced that his next album ‘Thimk’ will also be his final album.

3 days ago
Dave Stewart and Daryl Hall Live From Daryls House 2025
Dave Stewart and Vanessa Amorosi Join Daryl Hall for Live At Daryl’s House

Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart and Aussie singer Vanessa Amorosi have joined Daryl Hall for the 91st edition of ‘Live From Daryl’s House.

4 days ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Kick Off First of 15 Euro Dates Before Australia

AC/DC played the first night of their 15 date European tour in Prague, Czechia and the setlist was an exact replica of the final night of the North American tour in Cleveland, Ohio on 28 May.

5 days ago