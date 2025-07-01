Cold Chisel To Release Live DVD/Blu-Ray From Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel’s ‘The Big Five-O Live’ show, recently broadcast of television, will be available on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-Ray in August.
The concert captures the second show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 23 November 2024.
“Every show on our Big Five-0 Tour had something special, but the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with 37° temperatures and an incredible audience, really brought out a blistering and joyous performance from all of us onstage,” says frontman, Jimmy Barnes.
“The crowd nearly drowned us out, they sang so loud and proud. It was a show we will never forget,” he continued.
The twenty four song setlist will be included on the release as well as three bonus tracks ‘Plaza’, ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ and ‘Wild Colonial Boy’. The three bonus tracks were recorded at the first show the night before on 22 November 2024.
Kevin Shirley produced the live tracks for CD and vinyl.
All formats will be available on 8 August 2025.
Cold Chisel setlist, Friday 22 November 2025
Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Encore 2:
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Cold Chisel setlist, Saturday 23 November 2025
Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Encore 2:
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
COLD CHISEL
Jimmy Barnes – Vocals
Ian Moss – Guitar/Vocals
Phil Small – Bass/Vocals
Don Walker – Piano/Keyboards/Vocals
Charley Drayton – Drums/Vocals
Andy Bickers: Saxophones
Dave Blight: Harmonica
Mahalia Barnes: Backing Vocal Arrangements
Eliza-Jane Barnes: Backing Vocals
Juanita Tippins: Backing Vocals
Bek Jensen: Backing Vocals
Audio Recording Mixed by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley at The Cave Studios, Manly.
Recording captured by Colin Ellis.
A Beyond Productions feature documentary produced in association with the Seven
Network
Directed by Andrew Lord
Written and produced by Paul Clarke
Produced by Frank Chidiac and Susanne Morrison
Line produced by Fiona Hewish
Executive Produced by Mikael Borglund for Beyond Productions
and Robert Hambling for Cold Chisel
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook