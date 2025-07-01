Cold Chisel To Release Live DVD/Blu-Ray From Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel’s ‘The Big Five-O Live’ show, recently broadcast of television, will be available on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-Ray in August.

The concert captures the second show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 23 November 2024.

“Every show on our Big Five-0 Tour had something special, but the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with 37° temperatures and an incredible audience, really brought out a blistering and joyous performance from all of us onstage,” says frontman, Jimmy Barnes.

“The crowd nearly drowned us out, they sang so loud and proud. It was a show we will never forget,” he continued.

The twenty four song setlist will be included on the release as well as three bonus tracks ‘Plaza’, ‘Mr Crown Prosecutor’ and ‘Wild Colonial Boy’. The three bonus tracks were recorded at the first show the night before on 22 November 2024.

Kevin Shirley produced the live tracks for CD and vinyl.

All formats will be available on 8 August 2025.

Cold Chisel setlist, Friday 22 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)

Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:

Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Cold Chisel setlist, Saturday 23 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:

Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

COLD CHISEL

Jimmy Barnes – Vocals

Ian Moss – Guitar/Vocals

Phil Small – Bass/Vocals

Don Walker – Piano/Keyboards/Vocals

Charley Drayton – Drums/Vocals

Andy Bickers: Saxophones

Dave Blight: Harmonica

Mahalia Barnes: Backing Vocal Arrangements

Eliza-Jane Barnes: Backing Vocals

Juanita Tippins: Backing Vocals

Bek Jensen: Backing Vocals

Audio Recording Mixed by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley at The Cave Studios, Manly.

Recording captured by Colin Ellis.

A Beyond Productions feature documentary produced in association with the Seven

Network

Directed by Andrew Lord

Written and produced by Paul Clarke

Produced by Frank Chidiac and Susanne Morrison

Line produced by Fiona Hewish

Executive Produced by Mikael Borglund for Beyond Productions

and Robert Hambling for Cold Chisel

