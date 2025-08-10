Derek & The Dominos Founder Bobby Whitlock Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com

Bobby Whitlock (March 18, 1948 – August 10, 2025)—American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and a soulful architect of rock music, Bobby Whitlock has passed away at 77 after a brief battle with cancer at his Texas home, surrounded by family.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in profound poverty, the preacher’s son spent his youth picking cotton and absorbing spirituals; his sanctuary was music. He taught himself to play piano by watching Booker T. Jones at Stax Studios, eventually becoming the first white artist signed to Stax Records. There, he honed his soul-infused touch that would later define classic rock’s emotional depth.

Whitlock’s early recording work included hand-claps for Sam & Dave’s “I Thank You,” a small but telling sign of his emerging presence.

He then joined Delaney & Bonnie & Friends in 1968, where serendipity placed him alongside Eric Clapton, a friendship that would shape rock history.

In 1970, Whitlock co-founded the blues-rock powerhouse Derek and the Dominos with Clapton, Carl Radle, and Jim Gordon. Their alliance was forged during sessions for George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. Whitlock’s keyboard work and songwriting powered that album and later helped birth the Dominos’ own legendary Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

Layla, anchored by Clapton’s passion and Whitlock’s musicianship, became a defining moment in rock. Whitlock co-wrote seven of the fourteen album tracks, “Tell the Truth,” “Anyday,” “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?,” “Keep on Growing,” “Thorn Tree in the Garden,” and lent his voice to “Bell Bottom Blues,” recently re-credited to him as co-writer. He also contributed lead vocals on several songs, sharing leads with Clapton in a soulful Sam & Dave style.

The band toured in 1970, (on some shows with opening act Elton John, and their synergy on stage was undeniable. Elton later said he “watched and learned” from Whitlock night after night. Yet, amid drugs and internal tensions, the band crumbled in 1971—the tragedy of Duane Allman’s death exacerbating the turmoil.

Whitlock emerged with a confident solo career in 1972, releasing two stellar albums: Bobby Whitlock and Raw Velvet. Both featured collaborations with Clapton, Harrison, Delaney, Bonnie, and others, an impressive circle reflecting his creative resonance. Tracks like “Tell the Truth” and “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad” echoed the depth of the Dominos era.

After a prolific early ’70s, Whitlock retreated from the spotlight—until his return in 1999 with It’s About Time. He then partnered professionally and personally with CoCo Carmel (married 2005), settling in Austin, Texas. There, they performed acoustic renditions of Dominos’ classics, toured widely, and released projects like Other Assorted Love Songs Live from Whitney Chapel.

His music’s influence spanned decade. Songs he wrote were covered by Sheryl Crow, George Jones, Derek Trucks, John Prine, and others. He also contributed uncredited to the Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St.

In later years, Whitlock found expression beyond music. Inspired by his soul’s depth, he took up painting around 2018, creating over a thousand pieces—including a Layla-inspired collection for the album’s 50th anniversary. He described his painting as “pure emotion… how I feel… translates onto the canvas”.

He was also inducted into Memphis’ Beale Street Walk of Fame in 2024.

Whitlock’s existence is a tale of transformation, from the cotton fields of Memphis to the heights of rock mythology; from church hymns to guitar-fueled epics; from soul to paint. Through it all, his artistry remained deeply authentic and emotionally transparent.

He is survived by his wife CoCo Carmel, three children (Ashley Brown, Beau Whitlock, Tim Whitlock Kelly), and his sister Debbie Wade. With his passing, Eric Clapton remains the sole surviving member of Derek and the Dominos.

Carl Radle died 1980

Jim Gordon died 2023

Duane Allman died 1971

