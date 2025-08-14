Hall & Oates Resolve Legal Feud After Two-Year Battle - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall and John Oates—one of music’s most successful duos have finally brought closure to their highly publicized legal dispute.

On August 11, 2025, Daryl Hall filed a dismissal of his lawsuit against John Oates and associated trust parties in the Davidson County Chancery Court, effectively ending the matter. The case was formally closed through private arbitration, with all settlement terms sealed from public view.

The dispute dates back to November 2023, when Hall filed a lawsuit seeking to halt Oates’s attempt to sell his share of their joint company, Whole Oats Enterprises LLP, to the music publisher Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC. Hall maintained that such a sale would violate their existing business agreement and constituted a betrayal of their partnership. He even sought a temporary restraining order—which was granted—to prevent the sale from proceeding.

Hall accused Oates and his co-trustees (Aimee J. Oates and Richard Flynn) of blindsiding him with the plan, describing it as an “ultimate partnership betrayal.” Oates, in turn, defended his actions—arguing the verbal and legal framework of a 50-year-old partnership was outdated and that selling his stake was a practical step for moving forward individually.

As Hall’s lawsuit unfolded, the court paused the sale and allowed the case to move into arbitration. Both parties aired their grievances privately, with Hall reiterating his sense of betrayal, and Oates maintaining he had acted in good faith. At some point during early to mid-2025, arbitration concluded with a final judgment, and Hall’s lawyers submitted a proposed order to dismiss the case—marking its formal termination.

Although the legal battle has officially ended, both parties appear to have acknowledged that their professional paths will remain separate. Sources indicate that neither is planning a Hall & Oates reunion—cementing an effective, albeit respectful, end to a decades-long musical partnership.

