 Hall & Oates Resolve Legal Feud After Two-Year Battle - Noise11.com
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hall & Oates Resolve Legal Feud After Two-Year Battle

by Labelle Hayes on August 14, 2025

in News

Daryl Hall and John Oates—one of music’s most successful duos have finally brought closure to their highly publicized legal dispute.

On August 11, 2025, Daryl Hall filed a dismissal of his lawsuit against John Oates and associated trust parties in the Davidson County Chancery Court, effectively ending the matter. The case was formally closed through private arbitration, with all settlement terms sealed from public view.

The dispute dates back to November 2023, when Hall filed a lawsuit seeking to halt Oates’s attempt to sell his share of their joint company, Whole Oats Enterprises LLP, to the music publisher Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC. Hall maintained that such a sale would violate their existing business agreement and constituted a betrayal of their partnership. He even sought a temporary restraining order—which was granted—to prevent the sale from proceeding.

Hall accused Oates and his co-trustees (Aimee J. Oates and Richard Flynn) of blindsiding him with the plan, describing it as an “ultimate partnership betrayal.” Oates, in turn, defended his actions—arguing the verbal and legal framework of a 50-year-old partnership was outdated and that selling his stake was a practical step for moving forward individually.

As Hall’s lawsuit unfolded, the court paused the sale and allowed the case to move into arbitration. Both parties aired their grievances privately, with Hall reiterating his sense of betrayal, and Oates maintaining he had acted in good faith. At some point during early to mid-2025, arbitration concluded with a final judgment, and Hall’s lawyers submitted a proposed order to dismiss the case—marking its formal termination.

Although the legal battle has officially ended, both parties appear to have acknowledged that their professional paths will remain separate. Sources indicate that neither is planning a Hall & Oates reunion—cementing an effective, albeit respectful, end to a decades-long musical partnership.

Watch the Noise11 interview with John Oates:

20 of Hall & Oates biggest hits:

Rich Girl – No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 (1977)
Kiss on My List – No. 1 (1980)
Private Eyes – No. 1 (1981)
I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do) – No. 1 (1981); also a Hot Soul No. 1
Maneater – No. 1 (1982), stayed four weeks at top
Out of Touch – No. 1 (1984)
Sara Smile – Top 10 hit (#4, 1976)
She’s Gone – Top 10 in 1976; later became a soul hit via Tavares cover
You Make My Dreams – Top 10; now a cultural staple
Say It Isn’t So – Top 10
Method of Modern Love – Top 10
Family Man – Top 10
Adult Education – Top 10
One on One – Top 10 peak (#7)
Do It for Love – No. 1 Adult Contemporary
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear – No. 1 Adult Contemporary
Everything Your Heart Desires – Top 10
Did It in a Minute – Top 10
So Close – Top 10
Everytime You Go Away – Written by Hall; reached No. 1 via Paul Young’s cover (1985)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart Atlantic Crossing
Rod Stewart Atlantic Crossing Turns 50

When Rod Stewart released Atlantic Crossing in August 1975, it marked one of the most dramatic pivots in his career. Not only was it his sixth studio album, but it was also his first recorded entirely in the United States, following his move from London to Los Angeles. The title itself is a cheeky nod to that relocation, signalling that Stewart was ready to embrace a more polished, Americanised sound — and perhaps, a broader commercial reach.

11 hours ago
Matchbox
Graham Fenton (1949–2025): Rockabilly Rebel and Voice of Matchbox

Graham Fenton, the frontman of the British rockabilly band Matchbox, passed away on 10 August 2025 at the age of 76.

2 days ago
Deep Purple Made In Japan 2025
Deep Purple ‘Made in Japan’ — the 50th-Anniversary Edition and Why This Live Album Still Matters

Few live rock albums have the mythic status of Deep Purple’s Made in Japan. Recorded across three blistering nights in August 1972 and originally released in late 1972/early 1973, it’s the record that crystallised the ferocious power of Deep Purple’s Mk II lineup (Ian Gillan, Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord, Roger Glover and Ian Paice) and set a blueprint for stadium-scale hard rock and heavy metal live performance.

3 days ago
Bobby Whitlock
Derek & The Dominos Founder Bobby Whitlock Dies At Age 77

Bobby Whitlock (March 18, 1948 – August 10, 2025)—American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and a soulful architect of rock music, Bobby Whitlock has passed away at 77 after a brief battle with cancer at his Texas home, surrounded by family.

3 days ago
Cold Chisel Flemington 25 October 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Ranking The Nine Cold Chisel Studio Albums from 9 to 1

For over four decades, Cold Chisel have defined Australian rock, gritty, poetic, and unashamedly real. Their nine studio albums chart a journey from smoky pub stages to the nation’s biggest arenas, each release offering a snapshot of a band that constantly evolved while staying true to its heart.

5 days ago
John Blanchfield photo from John's Facebook
Australian 60s Pop Star Then Artist Manager John Blanchfield Has Died at Age 79

Aussie pop star of the 60s John Blanchfield has died at the age of 79.

August 7, 2025
Billy Joel And So It Goes
All Billy Joel ‘And So It Goes’ Songs Have Now Clearing for Streaming

All songs from Billy Joel’s mammoth seven-hour soundtrack to the two-part documentary ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ have now been cleared for streaming.

August 6, 2025