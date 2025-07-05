 Dhani Harrison Joins Jeff Lynne For Traveling Wilburys At ELO Concert Birmingham - Noise11.com
Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website

Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website

Dhani Harrison Joins Jeff Lynne For Traveling Wilburys At ELO Concert Birmingham

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2025

in News

While Black Sabbath was doing their final ever Back To The Beginning show in Villa Park, in their hometown Birmingham on Saturday night, across town four kilometres away Jeff Lynne was also performing at Utilita Arena in his hometown, Birmingham as well as Dhani Harrison joined Jeff.

Dhani, son of George Harrison, paid tribute to his father and Jeff’s (and Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison and Tom Petty) two-time supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.

Lynne is in the home stretch of his final Electric Light Orchestra shows.

The Jeff Lynne ELO setlist for 5 July, 2025 in Birmingham was:

One More Time (from From Out of Nowhere, 2019)
Evil Woman (from Face the Music, 1975)
Do Ya (from A New World Record, 1976)
Showdown (from On the Third Day, 1973)
Last Train to London (from Discovery, 1979)
Steppin’ Out (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Rockaria! (from A New World Record, 1976)
10538 Overture (from the Electric Light Orchestra, 1971)
Strange Magic (from Face the Music, 1975)
Sweet Talkin’ Woman (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Handle With Care (from Traveling Wilburys Volume 1, 1988) (with Dhani Harrison)
End of the Line (from Traveling Wilburys Volume 1, 1988) (with Dhani Harrison)
Can’t Get It Out of My Head (from Eldorado, 1974)
Fire on High (from Face the Music, 1975)
Livin’ Thing (from A New World Record, 1976)
Telephone Line (from A New World Record, 1976)
All Over the World (from Xanadu, 1980)
Turn to Stone (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Shine a Little Love (from Discovery, 1979)
Don’t Bring Me Down (from Discovery, 1979)

Encore:
Mr. Blue Sky (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Jeff Lynne has four more ELO shows:

July 6, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
July 9 and 10, Manchester, Co-op Live
13 July, London, Hyde Park

The Final Black Sabbath setlist is here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Black Sabbath Return Back To The Beginning In Birmingham For The End

Black Sabbath played their final show in hometown Birmingham, UK on Saturday (5 July 2025) with a massive all-day festival featuring the world’s biggest rock acts.

22 minutes ago
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Tom Johnston Says He Nearly Died When He Left Doobie Brothers in 1977

When Tom Johnston left The Doobie Brothers in 1977, he says he nearly died.

2 days ago
Foreigner Premiere Previously Unreleased ‘4’ Track ‘Fool If You Love Him Ahead of Box Set Release

Foreigner have premiered the previously unreleased ‘Fool If You Love Him’, a song recorded but not used on the ‘4’ album.

3 days ago
Supertramp Crime of the Century
Two Supertramp Classics Remastered for 50th Anniversary

Supertramp’s 1974 classic ‘Crime of the Century’ and 1975 classic ‘Crisis? What Crisis?’ have been remastered to mark the 50th anniversary of the released.

3 days ago
Cold Chisel The Big Five O Live
Cold Chisel To Release Live DVD/Blu-Ray From Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Cold Chisel’s ‘The Big Five-O Live’ show, recently broadcast of television, will be available on CD, vinyl, DVD and Blu-Ray in August.

4 days ago
Phil Manning of Chain
Phil Manning and Warren Morgan Team Up For Exclusive Melbourne Show

Phil Manning of Chain and Warren Morgan of The Aztecs and also Chain will get together in Melbourne this Saturday night for a one-off performance.

5 days ago
Foreigner debut album 1977
Lou Gramm Reclaims The Songs Of Foreigner With Live Show

With Foreigner not being or sounding like Foreigner for years, original lead singer Lou Gramm is reclaiming lost ground with his almost all-Foreigner setlist.

6 days ago