Dhani Harrison Joins Jeff Lynne For Traveling Wilburys At ELO Concert Birmingham - Noise11.com

While Black Sabbath was doing their final ever Back To The Beginning show in Villa Park, in their hometown Birmingham on Saturday night, across town four kilometres away Jeff Lynne was also performing at Utilita Arena in his hometown, Birmingham as well as Dhani Harrison joined Jeff.

Dhani, son of George Harrison, paid tribute to his father and Jeff’s (and Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison and Tom Petty) two-time supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.

Lynne is in the home stretch of his final Electric Light Orchestra shows.

The Jeff Lynne ELO setlist for 5 July, 2025 in Birmingham was:

One More Time (from From Out of Nowhere, 2019)

Evil Woman (from Face the Music, 1975)

Do Ya (from A New World Record, 1976)

Showdown (from On the Third Day, 1973)

Last Train to London (from Discovery, 1979)

Steppin’ Out (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Rockaria! (from A New World Record, 1976)

10538 Overture (from the Electric Light Orchestra, 1971)

Strange Magic (from Face the Music, 1975)

Sweet Talkin’ Woman (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Handle With Care (from Traveling Wilburys Volume 1, 1988) (with Dhani Harrison)

End of the Line (from Traveling Wilburys Volume 1, 1988) (with Dhani Harrison)

Can’t Get It Out of My Head (from Eldorado, 1974)

Fire on High (from Face the Music, 1975)

Livin’ Thing (from A New World Record, 1976)

Telephone Line (from A New World Record, 1976)

All Over the World (from Xanadu, 1980)

Turn to Stone (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Shine a Little Love (from Discovery, 1979)

Don’t Bring Me Down (from Discovery, 1979)

Encore:

Mr. Blue Sky (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Jeff Lynne has four more ELO shows:

July 6, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

July 9 and 10, Manchester, Co-op Live

13 July, London, Hyde Park

The Final Black Sabbath setlist is here

