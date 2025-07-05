Black Sabbath Return Back To The Beginning In Birmingham For The End - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath played their final show in hometown Birmingham, UK on Saturday (5 July 2025) with a massive all-day festival featuring the world’s biggest rock acts.

One week before their farewell “Back to the Beginning” concert, Ward and the other original members of Black Sabbath were each made Freemen of the City of Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne opened the day with a five song setlist of his solo work. The original Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler, ended the show.

Here are the setlists for Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning from Villa Park, Birmingham

Black Sabbath

War Pigs

N.I.B.

Iron Man

Paranoid

Ozzy Osbourne

I Don’t Know

Mr. Crowley

Suicide Solution

Mama, I’m Coming Home

Crazy Train

Supergroup A

The Ultimate Sin (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Lzzy Hale, Jake E. Lee, Nuno Bettencourt, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin, Adam Wakeman)

Shot in the Dark (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with David Draiman, Jake E. Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman)

Sweet Leaf (Black Sabbath cover) (with David Draiman, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin, Adam Wakeman)

Believer (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Whitfield Crane, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, David Ellefson, ll, Adam Wakeman)

Changes (Black Sabbath cover) (with YUNGBLUD, Jake E. Lee, David Ellefson, II, Adam Wakeman)

Mr. Crowley (Ozzy Osbourne song) (Video tape of Jack Black singing with young musicians)

Drum Off

Symptom of the Universe (Black Sabbath cover) (with Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt, Rudy Sarzo, Travis Barker, Chad Smith, Danny Carey)

Supergroup B (Tom Morello’s All Stars)

Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover) (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)

Snowblind (Black Sabbath cover) (with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey)

Flying High Again (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid)

Rock Candy (Montrose cover) (with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello)

Bark at the Moon (Ozzy Osbourne cover) (with Papa V Perpetua, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis)

The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (Tiny Bradshaw cover) (with Steven Tyler, Ron Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and T)

Walk This Way (Aerosmith cover) (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover) (with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith)

Metallica set

Hole in the Sky (Black Sabbath cover)

Creeping Death

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Johnny Blade (Black Sabbath cover)

Battery

Master of Puppets

Gojira set

Stranded

Silvera

Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Under the Sun (Black Sabbath cover)

Alice In Chains set

Man in the Box

Would?

Fairies Wear Boots (Black Sabbath cover)

Lamb of God

Laid to Rest

Redneck

Children of the Grave (Black Sabbath cover)

Slayer

Disciple

War Ensemble

Wicked World (Black Sabbath cover)

South of Heaven

Raining Blood

Angel of Death

Pantera

Cowboys From Hell (Dedicated to Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul)

Walk

Planet Caravan (Black Sabbath cover)

Electric Funeral (Black Sabbath cover)

Halestorm

Love Bites (So Do I)

Rain Your Blood on Me

Perry Mason (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

Anthrax

Indians

Into the Void (Black Sabbath cover)

Mastodon

Black Tongue

Blood and Thunder

Supernaut (Black Sabbath cover)

Guns N’ Roses

Never Say Die (Black Sabbath cover)

Junior’s Eyes (Black Sabbath cover)

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Black Sabbath cover)

Welcome to the Jungle

Paradise City

Tool

Forty Six & 2

Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover)

Ænema

Rival Sons

Do Your Worst

Electric Funeral (Black Sabbath cover)

Secret

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...