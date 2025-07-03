Foreigner Premiere Previously Unreleased ‘4’ Track ‘Fool If You Love Him Ahead of Box Set Release - Noise11.com

Foreigner have premiered the previously unreleased ‘Fool If You Love Him’, a song recorded but not used on the ‘4’ album.

A five disc edition of ‘4’ will be released on 12 September, 2025.

Recorded at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York City alongside respected music producer Mutt Lange (Def Leppard, AC/DC), FOREIGNER 4 Deluxe Editions will be available in black vinyl and various other formats on September 12 via Rhino. The release will encompass newly remastered Stereo and ATMOS versions, and a five-disc CD/Blu-ray package that includes a booklet containing over 60 exclusive photos, five previously unreleased songs, 14 early and alternate versions of various songs, 15 instrumentals, and 15 live performances from across the globe, spanning the band’s 1981 and 1982 “4” World Tour. The digital deluxe release will also contain alternate versions, instrumentals, and live performances from the era, including a previously unfinished track from the original F4 recording sessions that features the original band with a newly written and recorded verse by Lou Gramm. As the first single off of the project, “Fool If You Love Him” is available today digitally. Originally released July 2, 1981, 4 spent more weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts than any artist in the history of Atlantic Records, including AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, and went on to sell more than ten million albums worldwide. 4 is certified 6x Platinum in the U.S. (RIAA), 4x Platinum in Canada (Music Canada), Platinum in Australia (ARIA) and Germany (BVMI), and Gold in 7 additional countries. It spawned three Billboard Hot 100 singles: “Waiting For A Girl Like You”, “Urgent”, and “Juke Box Hero.” “Foreigner 4”, as it’s often referred to, is the fourth studio album by the legendary British-American rock band released during a time of transition as they famously went from six members to four. To coincide with the deluxe package release, FOREIGNER—Luis Maldonado (lead vocals/guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitars), Chris Frazier (drums) will celebrate half a century of music with a new round of headlining tour dates which will include original lead singer Lou Grammguesting on some of the songs he helped create almost forty five years ago. The upcoming “Foreigner 4 Deluxe” Tour signals yet another important transition for the band as these new dates will be the first major US shows featuring FOREIGNER’s Luis Maldonado on lead vocals. On the season finale of The Voice, it was announced that this year’s Summer tour would be the last for Kelly Hansen. Of the transition, Luis Maldonado had this to say: “Earlier this year, we toured Mexico and South America with the incredible Lou Gramm. We all had such a fantastic time performing and being together, and it’s with that same excitement I look forward to working with Lou again. He was an integral part of the writing and recording of the Foreigner 4 album and his presence will add a historic dimension to our forthcoming tour.” Released in 1977, FOREIGNER‘s debut album produced the hits “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” The albums Double Vision and Head Games followed with more hits including “Hot Blooded”, “Blue Morning, Blue Day” and “Dirty White Boy”. Then came “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.” Those songs helped give FOREIGNER‘s next album, 4, its impressive 10-week run at #1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of ‘80s sound, FOREIGNER‘s fifth album, Agent Provacateur, gave the world the incredible #1 global hit,” I Want To Know What Love Is.” This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”

FOREIGNER 4 DELUXE

Track Listing

1LP STEREO REMIX

Side 1

Night Life

Juke Box Hero

Break It Up

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Luanne

Side 2

Urgent

I’m Gonna Win

Woman In Black

Girl On The Moon

Don’t Let Go

5 DISC CD/BLU-RAY

DISC 1: “4” STEREO REMIX

Night Life

Juke Box Hero

Break It Up

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Luanne

Urgent

I’m Gonna Win

Woman In Black

Girl On The Moon

Don’t Let Go

DISC 2:

UNRELEASED SONGS / ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS

Fool If You Love Him

Love So Much Better

Knockout Power

Don’t Say No (Don’t Let Go early version)

Jealous Lover

EARLY VERSIONS & ALTERNATIVE MIXES

Night Life

Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero early version)

Juke Box Hero

Waiting For A Girl Like You (vocal & piano)

Waiting For A Girl Like You (early version)

Luanne (early version)

Urgent (vocals on chorus only)

I’m Gonna Win

I’m Gonna Win (early version)

Woman In Black (early version 1)

Woman In Black (early version 2)

Alone Again (Girl On The Moon early version)

Girl On The Moon (early version)

Don’t Let Go

DISC 3: INSTRUMENTAL ROUGH MIXES

Night Life

Juke Box Hero

Break It Up

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Luanne

Urgent (bass version 1)

Urgent (bass version 2)

I’m Gonna Win (version 1)

I’m Gonna Win (version 2)

Woman In Black (with intro)

Woman In Black (version 2)

Girl On The Moon

Don’t Let Go

Fool If You Love Him

Love So Much Better

DISC 4: “4” LIVE TOUR 1981-82

Long, Long Way From Home (Live in Birmingham 1981)

Dirty White Boy (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Blue Morning, Blue Day (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Luanne (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Cold As Ice (Live in Germany 1981)

Waiting For A Girl Like You (Live in Germany 1981)

Head Games (Live in Germany 1981)

Starrider (with Prelude) (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Woman In Black (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Urgent (Live in Birmingham 1981)

Double Vision (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Juke Box Hero (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Feels Like The First Time (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Hot Blooded (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Night Life (Live in Anaheim 1982)

DISC 5: BLU-RAY

FOREIGNER “4” ATMOS

Night Life

Juke Box Hero

Break It Up

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Luanne

Urgent

I’m Gonna Win

Woman In Black

Girl On The Moon

Don’t Let Go

FOREIGNER “4” STEREO REMIX

Night Life

Juke Box Hero

Break It Up

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Luanne

Urgent

I’m Gonna Win

Woman In Black

Girl On The Moon

Don’t Let Go

Fool If You Love Him BONUS STEREO TRACK

DIGITAL DELUXE ALBUM

STEREO REMIX

Night Life (Stereo Remix)

Juke Box Hero (Stereo Remix)

Break It Up (Stereo Remix)

Waiting For A Girl Like You (Stereo Remix)

Luanne (Stereo Remix)

Urgent (Stereo Remix)

I’m Gonna Win (Stereo Remix)

Woman In Black (Stereo Remix)

Girl On The Moon (Stereo Remix)

Don’t Let Go (Stereo Remix)

Fool If You Love Him

Love So Much Better

Knockout Power

Don’t Say No (Don’t Let Go early version)

Jealous Lover

Night Life

Take One Guitar (Juke Box Hero early version)

Juke Box Hero

Waiting For A Girl Like You (vocal & piano)

Waiting For A Girl Like You (early version)

Luanne (early version)

Urgent (vocals on chorus only)

I’m Gonna Win

I’m Gonna Win (early version)

Woman In Black (early version 1)

Woman In Black (early version 2)

Alone Again (Girl On The Moon early version)

Girl On The Moon (early version)

Don’t Let Go

Night Life (Instrumental)

Juke Box Hero (Instrumental)

Break It Up (Instrumental)

Waiting For A Girl Like You (Instrumental)

Luanne (Instrumental)

Urgent (bass version 1)

Urgent (bass version 2)

I’m Gonna Win (version 1)

I’m Gonna Win (version 2)

Woman In Black (with intro)

Woman In Black (version 2)

Girl On The Moon (Instrumental)

Don’t Let Go (Instrumental)

Fool If You Love Him (Instrumental)

Love So Much Better (Instrumental)

Long, Long Way From Home (Live in Birmingham 1981)

Dirty White Boy (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Blue Morning, Blue Day (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Luanne (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Cold As Ice (Live in Germany 1981)

Waiting For A Girl Like You (Live in Germany 1981)

Head Games (Live in Germany 1981)

Starrider (with Prelude) (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Woman In Black (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Urgent (Live in Birmingham 1981)

Double Vision (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Juke Box Hero (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Feels Like The First Time (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Hot Blooded (Live in Anaheim 1982)

Night Life (Live in Anaheim 1982)

ATMOS ALBUM (Digital Only)

Night Life

Juke Box Hero

Break It Up

Waiting For A Girl Like You

Luanne

Urgent

I’m Gonna Win

Woman In Black

Girl On The Moon

Don’t Let Go

