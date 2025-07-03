Two Supertramp Classics Remastered for 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Supertramp’s 1974 classic ‘Crime of the Century’ and 1975 classic ‘Crisis? What Crisis?’ have been remastered to mark the 50th anniversary of the released.

‘Crime of the Century’ was released on 25 October 1974. It was the third and breakthrough album for the band. Supertramp had two singers and two songwriters who did not collaborate. Songs were by either Roger Hodgson or Rick Davies.

Davies wrote ‘Bloody Well Right’. Hodgson wrote ‘Dreamer’.

‘Crisis? What Crisis?’ came 13 months later on 28 November, 1975. It was recorded under pressure after the success of ‘Crime of the Century’ took the band by surprise. Hodgson injured his hand forcing Supertramp to cancel a tour and the album was put together while he recovered. There was no vision for the album. It was just a group of songs pieced together as an album. When it came time to record they were still short of material so rushed together ‘Ain’t Nobody But Me’. Regardless of the slap happy production, it somehow worked.

Both albums will be available on 29 August 2025

Tracklists:

Crime of the Century

Side A

1 School (Roger Hodgson)

2 Bloody Well Right (Rick Davies)

3 Hide in Your Shell (Roger Hodgson)

4 Asylum (Rick Davies)

Side B

1 Dreamer (Roger Hodgson)

2 Rudy (Rick Davies)

3 If Everyone Was Listening (Roger Hodgson)

4 Crime of the Century (Rick Davies)

Crisis? What Crisis?

Side A

1 Easy Does It (Roger Hodgson)

2 Sister Moonshine (Roger Hodgson)

3 Ain’t Nobody But Me (Rick Davies)

4 A Soapbox Opera (Roger Hodgson)

5 Another Man’s Woman (Rick Davies)

Side B

1 Lady (Roger Hodgson)

2 Poor Boy (Rick Davies)

3 Just A Normal Day (Davies/Hodgson)

4 The Meaning (Roger Hodgson)

5 Two Of Us (Roger Hodgson)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...