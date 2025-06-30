Stephen Bishop Final Album 'Thimk' with Eric Clapton, Sting, Graham Nash and More - Noise11.com

Stephen Bishop has announced that his next album ‘Thimk’ will also be his final album.

The album features guests Eric Clapton, Sting, Graham Nash, Art Garfunkel, Jimmy Webb, Dave Grusin, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, Marilyn Martin, David Benoit and David Pack.

The first taste of the album is ‘Now That I’ve Hit The Big Time’, with Sting and Eric Clapton.

Originally composed in the early 1970s as a heartfelt tribute to my mother, this song reflects the sentiment that every mother deserves a musical homage. Sadly, she never had the chance to hear it, as I never recorded a demo back then—the melody existed only in my mind. A few years ago, I shared it with my wife, who immediately insisted that I record a demo just to have a record of it. This piece not only captures the essence of my early days in the music industry but also highlights the profound impact a mother’s love can have in shaping her children’s success.

This track is especially meaningful because it features two legends. My longtime pal Eric Clapton brought his unmistakable guitar sound and brilliance, completely transforming the vibe of the song. Sting contributed background vocals, bringing his incredible talents to the track. Having both of these incredible musicians on this song is truly an honor. This track also features two of the most respected players in the business—Nathan East on bass and Steve Gadd on drums.

LISTEN:

In a statement Stephen said, “After five decades of recording music and performing, I figured it was time to close this chapter of my music career. THIMK — my 20th and final album — is a celebration of friendship, legacy, and all the people who’ve been part of this long, wonderful ride. I’ve developed a bit of arthritis in my hands over the past few years, so I wanted to give this last album everything I had while I still could. I’m proud of it — and grateful for the chance to spend my life doing what I love.”

Track Listing:

1. Now That I’ve Hit The Big Time

2. Only The Heart Within You

3. She’ll Always Be My Girl

4. In The Limelight (Alternate Version)

5. The Money Girl

6. Liz (So In Love With You)

7. Really Wanting You

8. One More Night

9. You Don’t Need My Love

10. It Might Be You (feat. Dave Grusin)

11. Under The Rainbow

12. A Message From Stephen

Bonus Tracks – CD & Vinyl Only:

• Dance Off The Moon

• You Can Laugh at Me

Stephen Bishop’s two biggest hits were ‘On and On’ (no 11, 1977) and ‘It Might Be You’ (from Tootsie) (no 25, 1983).

Stephen wrote ‘Separate Lives’ for Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin, ‘Holy Mother’ for Eric Clapton, ‘One More Night’ recorded by Barbra Streisand and his songs have been recorded by Steve Perry, Helen Reddy, Kenny Loggins, and The Four Tops. Art Garfunkel recorded five of his songs, “Looking for the Right One”, “The Same Old Tears on a New Background”, “Sail on a Rainbow”, “One Less Holiday”, “Slow Breakup”, “King of Tonga”, “If Love Takes You Away”.

‘Thimk’ will be released on 15 August 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook