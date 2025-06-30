The Billy Joel Documentary ‘And So It Goes’ Release Date HBO Max July 25 - Noise11.com

Netflix has confirmed a July 25 premiere for the Billy Joel documentary ‘And So It Goes’.

The two-part series will feature never before seen concert footage, brand new interviews and participation from Joel. A media release for the docu says it is “An expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting.”

The documentary had it first screening at the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theare in June 4, 2025. Billy Joel, who is being treated for Noral Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), fluid on the brain, could not attend the premiere.

