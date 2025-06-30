 Ron Wood Joins Rod Stewart At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ron Wood Joins Rod Stewart At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2025

in News

Ron Wood joined Rod Stewart at Glastonbury on the weekend but it wasn’t the Faces reunion that was anticipated.

Ronnie did join Rod for The Faces classic ‘Stay With Me’ but the expected Kenney Jones was there, making the performance fall short of an official Faces reunion with the three surviving members. Ron also stayed on for ‘Hot Legs’ as did iconic 60s pop star Lulu.

In fact the Rod Stewart Glastonbury setlist featured most of the same songs as the show he was touring in Australia three years ago.

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red joined Rod for ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’. Hucknall was The Faces singer the last time Ron Wood and Kenney Jones but a Faces line-up together 2010-2012.

Here is the Rod Stewart 2025 Glastonbury setlist:

1. Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt Me)
2. Having a Party
3. Some Guys Have All the Luck
4. Love Train
5. The First Cut Is the Deepest
6. Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
7. Forever Young
8. You Wear It Well
9. Maggie May
10. Young Turks
11. It’s a Heartache
12. I’d Rather Go Blind
13. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
14. Lady Marmalade
15. I Don’t Want to Talk About It
16. If You Don’t Know Me by Now
17. Baby Jane
18. Proud Mary
19. Stay With Me
20. Hot Legs
21. Sailing

