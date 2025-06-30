Ron Wood Joins Rod Stewart At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Ron Wood joined Rod Stewart at Glastonbury on the weekend but it wasn’t the Faces reunion that was anticipated.

Ronnie did join Rod for The Faces classic ‘Stay With Me’ but the expected Kenney Jones was there, making the performance fall short of an official Faces reunion with the three surviving members. Ron also stayed on for ‘Hot Legs’ as did iconic 60s pop star Lulu.

In fact the Rod Stewart Glastonbury setlist featured most of the same songs as the show he was touring in Australia three years ago.

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red joined Rod for ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’. Hucknall was The Faces singer the last time Ron Wood and Kenney Jones but a Faces line-up together 2010-2012.

Here is the Rod Stewart 2025 Glastonbury setlist:

1. Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt Me)

2. Having a Party

3. Some Guys Have All the Luck

4. Love Train

5. The First Cut Is the Deepest

6. Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

7. Forever Young

8. You Wear It Well

9. Maggie May

10. Young Turks

11. It’s a Heartache

12. I’d Rather Go Blind

13. Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

14. Lady Marmalade

15. I Don’t Want to Talk About It

16. If You Don’t Know Me by Now

17. Baby Jane

18. Proud Mary

19. Stay With Me

20. Hot Legs

21. Sailing

