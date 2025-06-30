Lou Gramm Reclaims The Songs Of Foreigner With Live Show - Noise11.com

With Foreigner not being or sounding like Foreigner for years, original lead singer Lou Gramm is reclaiming lost ground with his almost all-Foreigner setlist.

Gramm sang on the first six Foreigner albums. The first five make up his current setlist, plus his 1987 solo hit ‘Midnight Blue’. Lou released his debut solo album ‘Ready or Not’ in January 1987 and his last album with Foreigner in 1987. He returned for Foreigner in 1994 for the ‘Mr Moonlight’ album but the album failed to make the US Top 100.

Foreigner’s current singer Kelly Hansen has announced he will be leaving the band at the end of the 2025 touring commitments. He has been with Foreigner for 20 years.

Foreigner tours with no original members. Co-founder Mick Jones stepped aside in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Jones had been only making “guest appearances” with the band, coming on stage for just a few songs per show.

Lou Gramm’s setlist June 21 2025 in Florida was:

1. Feels Like the First Time (from Foreigner, 1977)

2. Double Vision (from Double Vision, 1978)

3. Long, Long Way From Home (from Foreigner, 1977)

4. Waiting for a Girl Like You (from 4, 1981)

5. Blue Morning, Blue Day (from Double Vision, 1978)

6. Cold as Ice (from Foreigner, 1977)

7. Drum Solo

8. Midnight Blue (from Lou Gramm, Ready or Not, 1987)

9. That Was Yesterday (from Agent Provocateur, 1984)

10. Head Games (from Head Games, 1979)

11. Urgent (from 4, 1981)

12. I Want to Know What Love Is

Encore:

13. Juke Box Hero (from 4, 1981)

14. Hot Blooded (from Double Vision, 1978)

