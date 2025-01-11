Melbourne’s 2025 Chapel Street Festival Is Not Going Ahead - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Chapel Street Festival scheduled for February will not go ahead as originally planned.

In a statement the organisers posted, “We are committed to continuing our work with stakeholders, businesses and the community to identify a new date and ensure we deliver an event that showcases the best of the Chapel Street Precinct,” CSPA said.

“This decision reflects our determination to create a festival that not only meets but exceeds expectations for our vibrant community.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported the festival planning journey thus far — your enthusiasm and encouragement have been truly appreciated.

“As we move forward, the CSPA remains focused on advocating for and supporting the businesses and is excited to continue marketing the iconic destination which is Chapel Street.

“We look forward to sharing updates with you as we refine our plans for the festival and will continue to celebrate everything that makes Chapel Street a unique and thriving hub for our community.

“Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.”

The Chapel Street Festival has not been officially cancelled. The Festival was last held in 2000. It was meant to make a revival in 2023 but that was postponed until February 2025. There has been no indication if or when a new date will be announced.

