Mercury Prize Postponed Because of Death of the Queen - Noise11.com

Mercury Prize Postponed Because of Death of the Queen

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Mercury Prize has been put on hold following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Mercury Prize was due to be announced in London on Friday night.

In a statement, Mercury Prize HQ has announced, “In light of the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, we are so sorry to announce that we will not be proceeding with this evening’s event as planned.”
“Mercury Prize will be communicating with guests and audience members over the coming days. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult and sad time.”

The Mercury Prize shortlist is:

@fergusmccreadie
@gwennosaunders
@Harry_Styles
@buckleyxbutler
@JoyCrookes
@KojeyRadical
@LittleSimz
@NovaTwinsMusic
@SamFenderMusic
@SELFESTEEM___
@wetlegband
@YardActBand

