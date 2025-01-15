Metal Hall of Fame Becomes A Fundraiser for Wildfire Support - Noise11.com

The 9th Annual Metal Hall of fame will go ahead on 22 January in California by the event will now be a fundraiser to raises funds for those affected by the LA wildfires.

Here is the announcement from the Metal Hall of Fame:

The 9th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala will now transform to a 2025 fundraising telethon to help raise money for displaced families of the recent Los Angeles County wildfires. The Gala will be held January 22, 2025, at the Grand Theater, Anaheim, CA. A Celebrity Red Carpet will take place 7:00PM, and the Telethon’s Induction Ceremony, Live Performances, and All -Star Jams will commence 8:00PM. Rockstars, celebrities, music executives, supercross motorcycle racing stars, and surprise guests will join forces at the Gala to help this great cause. Radio/Television Legend Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin will Host the event. Poison’s Rikki Rockett, Kill Devil Hill, former Megadeth members Chris Poland and Jeff Young, Southern California’s Alibis, and Rochester New York band Wicked will perform, along with All-Star Jams and surprise performances. A direct live stream link to a disaster relief fund will be provided the day of the Gala, at www.facebook.com/officialmetalhalloffame. 100% of all funds raised from the livestream link will be donated to the Los Angeles County wildfire victims, to help them re-establish their lives once again. “The 9th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala means more than ever, as we turn it into a fundraising/livestream event to help the victims of the of Los Angeles County wildfires,” says Pat Gesualdo, President/ CEO of the Metal Hall of Fame.

2025 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

Darrell Dimebag Abbott (20th Year Memoriam, With Surprise Guests)

Rikki Rockett (Poison, Inducted By Siriusxm/Hair Nation’s Tommy London)

Tony Macalpine

Dangerous Toys

Life Of Agony

KNAC Radio

Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (Misfits)

Cannibal Corpse

Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory)

Jeff Young (Megadeth/ Kings Of Thrash)

All Star Jam / Surprise Performances

