Metro Boomin Drops Nostalgic New Video for “Take Me Thru Dere” With Quavo, Breskii & YKNIECE - Noise11.com

Metro Boomin is throwing back to Atlanta’s golden era with his new single “Take Me Thru Dere”, featuring Quavo, Breskii and YKNIECE. The song has already taken streaming and social charts by storm, and now it’s accompanied by a retro-styled music video that pays tribute to the energy of the late ’90s and early 2000s Dirty South.

The video, filmed in Atlanta, channels the look and feel of early trap culture, with Metro shutting down the block surrounded by friends, flashy cars, and the unmistakable party energy that first put Atlanta on the hip-hop map. Quavo, Breskii and YKNIECE all make their presence felt on screen, giving the visual the kind of star power that echoes Atlanta’s iconic run during the rise of trap.

The track is part of Metro’s latest project Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz),

which debuted in the Top 25 on the US Billboard 200 and Top 10 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The mixtape revisits the “Futuristic Era” of Atlanta hip-hop, a wave pioneered in the early 2010s by artists like Yung L.A. and J Money, who helped shift the city’s sound into its next phase.

For A Futuristic Summa, Metro has enlisted some of Atlanta’s most influential voices-2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, Quavo, Young Dro and Young Thug-alongside rising new artists such as BunnaB and YKNIECE. It’s both a homage to the roots of trap and a showcase of where Atlanta’s hip-hop is headed, blending generational talent with the culture’s future leaders. The project also honours fallen Atlanta figures, including Takeoff, while nodding to enduring players like Young Scooter.

Since breaking through in the early 2010s, Metro Boomin has been one of the most defining producers in hip-hop. Born in St. Louis and moving to Atlanta as a teenager, Metro quickly became one of Future’s go-to beatmakers before branching out with hits for Drake, Post Malone, Migos and countless others.

His resume includes 14x Platinum hit “Congratulations” (Post Malone feat. Quavo), “Bad and Boujee” (Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert), “Mask Off” (Future) and “Jumpman” (Drake & Future). His solo albums Not All Heroes Wear Capes (2018) and Heroes & Villains (2022) both topped the Billboard charts, the latter scoring Grammy nominations including “Producer of the Year.”

Beyond producing hits, Metro has become a cultural force, curating soundtracks such as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which debuted in the Billboard Top 10. He was named Variety’s Producer of the Year and featured in TIME100 Next, while also winning BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Producer and Best DJ.

Most recently, Metro and Future dominated 2024 with back-to-back Billboard #1 albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, including the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. The pair sold out arenas worldwide with the We Trust You Tour.

