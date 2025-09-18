Mia Wray Joins Forces With Gabrielle Aplin On New Single ‘Ghost In My Machine' - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer-songwriter Mia Wray has teamed up with UK pop favourite Gabrielle Aplin on a sparkling new single, Ghost In My Machine. The track follows the success of Mia’s acclaimed debut album, hi, it’s nice to meet me, which dropped earlier this year.

Premiered on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop, Ghost In My Machine is an atmospheric pop anthem co-written by Mia, Gabrielle, and renowned UK songwriters Seton Daunt (Kylie Minogue, 5 Seconds Of Summer) and Ash Howes (Ellie Goulding, One Direction). Originally intended for Mia’s debut album, the song has been re-recorded as a duet, with Mia and Gabrielle’s voices intertwining effortlessly to create a soaring, uplifting track about love, growth, and moving forward.

“I’m still pinching myself that I got to work with Gabrielle,” Mia says. “I’ve admired her since I was 14, so having her on this song is something I’ll treasure forever.”

Gabrielle adds, “It was such a joy writing and recording with Mia. Ghost In My Machine was the last track we worked on for her album while she was touring the UK – fun, easy, and exactly the way it should be with Mia!”

After a massive two-month Aussie tour celebrating love, queer identity, and community, Mia is heading overseas in October to support Spacey Jane on a 13-date UK/Europe tour, before returning home for

Handpicked Festival and Spilt Milk this November and December.

With Ghost In My Machine, Mia Wray is just getting started – and fans have plenty more to look forward to.

WATCH: Mia Wray – Ghost In My Machine (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)

Mia Wray UK/EU Tour Dates with Spacey Jane

Wed 15 Oct – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRELAND

Sun 19 Oct – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, SCOTLAND

Mon 20 Oct – Newcastle University, Newcastle, ENGLAND

Tue 21 Oct – Rock City, Nottingham, ENGLAND

Thu 23 Oct – O2 Academy Brixton, London, ENGLAND

Fri 24 Oct – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, ENGLAND

Sat 25 Oct – The Foundry, Sheffield, ENGLAND

Sun 26 Oct – Bristol Beacon, Bristol, ENGLAND

Tue 28 Oct – Alhambra, Paris, FRANCE

Wed 29 Oct – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

Thu 30 Oct – Hole44, Berlin, GERMANY

Sat 1 Nov – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne, GERMANY

Sun 2 Nov – Wintercircus, Ghent, BELGIUM

Australian Shows

Sat 8 Nov – Handpicked Festival, Langhorne Creek SA

Fri 21 Nov – Forth Pub 10 Year Anniversary, Forth TAS

Sat 6 Dec – Spilt Milk, Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Sun 7 Dec – Spilt Milk, Claremont Showground, Perth WA

Sat 13 Dec – Spilt Milk, Exhibition Park, Canberra ACT

Sun 14 Dec – Spilt Milk, Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast QLD

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)