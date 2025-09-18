Mia Wray Joins Forces With Gabrielle Aplin On New Single ‘Ghost In My Machine' - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer-songwriter Mia Wray has teamed up with UK pop favourite Gabrielle Aplin on a sparkling new single, Ghost In My Machine. The track follows the success of Mia’s acclaimed debut album, hi, it’s nice to meet me, which dropped earlier this year.
Premiered on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop, Ghost In My Machine is an atmospheric pop anthem co-written by Mia, Gabrielle, and renowned UK songwriters Seton Daunt (Kylie Minogue, 5 Seconds Of Summer) and Ash Howes (Ellie Goulding, One Direction). Originally intended for Mia’s debut album, the song has been re-recorded as a duet, with Mia and Gabrielle’s voices intertwining effortlessly to create a soaring, uplifting track about love, growth, and moving forward.
“I’m still pinching myself that I got to work with Gabrielle,” Mia says. “I’ve admired her since I was 14, so having her on this song is something I’ll treasure forever.”
Gabrielle adds, “It was such a joy writing and recording with Mia. Ghost In My Machine was the last track we worked on for her album while she was touring the UK – fun, easy, and exactly the way it should be with Mia!”
After a massive two-month Aussie tour celebrating love, queer identity, and community, Mia is heading overseas in October to support Spacey Jane on a 13-date UK/Europe tour, before returning home for
Handpicked Festival and Spilt Milk this November and December.
With Ghost In My Machine, Mia Wray is just getting started – and fans have plenty more to look forward to.
WATCH: Mia Wray – Ghost In My Machine (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)
Mia Wray UK/EU Tour Dates with Spacey Jane
Wed 15 Oct – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRELAND
Sun 19 Oct – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, SCOTLAND
Mon 20 Oct – Newcastle University, Newcastle, ENGLAND
Tue 21 Oct – Rock City, Nottingham, ENGLAND
Thu 23 Oct – O2 Academy Brixton, London, ENGLAND
Fri 24 Oct – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, ENGLAND
Sat 25 Oct – The Foundry, Sheffield, ENGLAND
Sun 26 Oct – Bristol Beacon, Bristol, ENGLAND
Tue 28 Oct – Alhambra, Paris, FRANCE
Wed 29 Oct – Melkweg, Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
Thu 30 Oct – Hole44, Berlin, GERMANY
Sat 1 Nov – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne, GERMANY
Sun 2 Nov – Wintercircus, Ghent, BELGIUM
Australian Shows
Sat 8 Nov – Handpicked Festival, Langhorne Creek SA
Fri 21 Nov – Forth Pub 10 Year Anniversary, Forth TAS
Sat 6 Dec – Spilt Milk, Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Sun 7 Dec – Spilt Milk, Claremont Showground, Perth WA
Sat 13 Dec – Spilt Milk, Exhibition Park, Canberra ACT
Sun 14 Dec – Spilt Milk, Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast QLD
