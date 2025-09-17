Michael Learns To Rock To Tour Australia For The First Time In 2026 - Noise11.com

Danish soft-rock favourites Michael Learns To Rock will finally make their Australian debut in February 2026 with the Take Us To Your Heart Tour, bringing their catalogue of classics to Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Formed in Aarhus, Denmark, in 1988, Michael Learns To Rock came together when singer and keyboard player Jascha Richter teamed with drummer Kåre Wanscher and guitarist Mikkel Lentz, later joined by bassist Søren Madsen. The band’s name was lifted partly from an English textbook and partly as a cheeky nod to Michael Jackson, imagining what might happen if the King of Pop “learnt to rock”.

Their self-titled debut album arrived in 1991, introducing fans to the heartfelt ballad The Actor, which went to number one in Denmark. Follow-up albums Colours (1993) and Played on Pepper (1995) delivered international breakthroughs with songs like 25 Minutes, Sleeping Child, Someday and That’s Why (You Go Away), another Danish number one. Later hits such as Paint My Love cemented their reputation as masters of melodic pop.

Since their beginnings, Michael Learns To Rock have sold more than 11 million albums worldwide, clocked up over 1.5 billion streams, and built a following of more than 4 million across social media. Their 2004 single Take Me To Your Heart has notched up nearly 600 million streams in Asia alone, with the accompanying album selling more than 275,000 copies in China, making it one of the country’s best-selling international releases.

The trio are particularly loved across Asia, where they’ve performed more than 1,000 shows. In 2022 they played to their biggest crowd ever – 110,000 people in India – and in 2025 they finally crossed into North America for their debut tour of the United States and Canada. Australia is next.

Michael Learns To Rock today consists of Jascha Richter (vocals, keyboards), Kåre Wanscher (drums) and Mikkel Lentz (guitar). For Australian fans, this will be the first opportunity to see them live.

Michael Learns To Rock – Australian Tour Dates 2026

Friday 13 February – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 14 February – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 15 February – Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets:

Presale runs from 10.00am Thursday 18 September to 9.00am Friday 19 September (local time).

General public onsale from 10.00am Friday 19 September (local time).

