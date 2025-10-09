Midnight Til Morning Ignite With Debut EP ‘Afterglow' and New Single ‘Heart On Fire' - Noise11.com

Midnight Til Morning are wasting no time making their mark. The global pop outfit have released their debut seven-track EP Afterglow along with the new single Heart On Fire, just as they launch into their first international tour across North America, Australia, and Europe.

Formed through the Netflix Top 10 hit Building the Band, the four-piece, Mason Watts from Toowoomba, Conor Smith from the NSW Central Coast, Shane Appell from upstate New York, and Zach Newbould from Boston, are now turning the spotlight firmly on themselves. Their first chapter, Afterglow, introduces a sound shaped by soaring vocals, cinematic pop production, and the kind of youthful energy that often defines the first great leap of a global pop act.

The Afterglow EP is no small debut. It brings together some of the world’s most in-demand songwriters. Amy Allen, who penned Harry Styles’ Adore You and Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please, contributes her pop polish. Adam Yaron, co-writer of Alex Warren’s hit Ordinary, joins forces with Benson Boone and Feli Ferraro, known for her work with BTS and Halsey.

The band themselves take writing credits across the EP, reinforcing that they are not just a front-facing pop product but an active creative force. Produced by Joshua Murty, known for his work with Niko Moon and Anne-Marie collaborator Castle, Heart On Fire stands as the project’s core anthem – a big, beat-driven track built for arenas and late-night singalongs.

Afterglow features previously released favourites Bye and Navy Eyes, which first introduced the group to global audiences, and fan-loved tracks Ghost of Us and Welcome to LA. New tracks 17 and Edge of Amazing expand the emotional reach of the collection. 17 is nostalgic and cinematic, evoking the rush of first love, while Edge of Amazing brings the kind of euphoric, hands-in-the-air balladry that defines the band’s live sound.

The accompanying Heart On Fire video, directed by Josh Harris and the creative team at Recliner, is a nod to 90s and early 2000s fashion campaigns from Gap and Calvin Klein. Sleek and stylish, it’s pure energy on screen – the same intensity that’s already selling out shows on their debut world tour.

“Heart On Fire feels like the perfect song to lead into Afterglow because it captures the energy we want to bring to our shows and to this whole era,” says frontman Mason Watts. “This EP is really the beginning of our story – we’ve poured every part of ourselves into these seven songs.”

The rise of Midnight Til Morning has been nothing short of rapid. Within months of forming, the band clocked more than 11 million Spotify streams and built a fan base that now stretches across continents. Liam Payne of One Direction fame gave them an early endorsement, telling the band, “I’ve got a very big soft spot for you boys; you remind me a lot of what we were like. Don’t let me down.”

Signed globally to Chugg Music, Midnight Til Morning join a roster that has helped shape some of Australia’s most successful modern pop exports including Lime Cordiale, Sheppard, and Mia Rodriguez.

MIDNIGHT TIL MORNING 2024-2025 TOUR DATES

NORTH AMERICA

9 Oct – The Plaza Live, Orlando FL

12 Oct – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta GA

14 Oct – Union Transfer, Philadelphia PA

15 Oct – Racket NYC, New York NY

16 Oct – Racket NYC, New York NY (Sold Out)

17 Oct – Royale, Boston MA

19 Oct – Le National, Montréal QC (Sold Out)

23 Oct – Annabel’s, Toronto ON

24 Oct – Annabel’s, Toronto ON (Sold Out)

26 Oct – El Club, Detroit MI

27 Oct – Thalia Hall, Chicago IL

31 Oct – Mohawk Austin, Austin TX

1 Nov – The Studio at The Factory, Dallas TX

3 Nov – Bluebird Theater, Denver CO (Sold Out)

6 Nov – The Showbox, Seattle WA

9 Nov – Wonder Ballroom, Portland OR

10 Nov – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver BC

15 Nov – El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles CA (4PM & 8:15PM – Late Show Sold Out)

16 Nov – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco CA

AUSTRALIA

20 Nov – Liberty Hall, Moore Park NSW

22 Nov – The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba QLD

23 Nov – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

EUROPE / UK

11 Jan – The Button Factory, Dublin IRE

12 Jan – SWG3, Glasgow UK

14 Jan – KOKO, London UK

15 Jan – O2 Academy, Birmingham UK (Sold Out)

16 Jan – Manchester Academy, Manchester UK (Sold Out)

18 Jan – La Maroquinerie, Paris FRA (Sold Out)

19 Jan – Melkweg, Amsterdam NLD (Sold Out)

21 Jan – Astra, Berlin GER

22 Jan – Live Music Hall, Köln GER

24 Jan – DR Koncerthuset, København DNK

25 Jan – Bar Brooklyn, Stockholm SWE

26 Jan – Parkteatret Scene, Oslo NOR

