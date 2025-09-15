Mike McClellan Announces Farewell Touring Run Across Australia - Noise11.com

After five decades as one of Australia’s most respected and enduring singer-songwriters, Mike McClellan is returning to the road for a final series of concerts this October and November, 2025.

Known for his thoughtful lyrics, melodic sophistication, and ability to capture life’s stories in song, McClellan shows no signs of slowing down. Yet he hints that this tour will mark the last long journey he takes with his music.

“At this stage of my life, I want time to focus on some projects I’ve been carrying for years,” McClellan explains. “I’m finishing my memoir, which ties 80 of my songs to the stories behind them – what was happening in my life, the influences, who I was working with, and a bit about the craft of songwriting. It’s nearly done – about 90,000 words, with another 6 or 7 thousand to go.”

The singer-songwriter is also preparing a final studio album, which he plans to record solo, featuring new songs along with a few re-imagined versions of older works. “I aim to have it wrapped up in the first half of next year,” he says.

And there’s more: McClellan is returning to a novel he began years ago, inspired by a story told to him by an elderly Aboriginal man during his early touring days. “It’s probably another 12 to 18 months of work, but it’s a story worth telling,” he notes.

The upcoming concerts will be a celebration of McClellan’s extensive catalogue, spanning early classics like Song and Dance Man and The One I Love, produced by Vanda and Young, through to his later work, including the critically acclaimed Letter to America from his 12th studio album Behind Every Mask.

Notably, Bob Dylan personally granted permission for a line from one of his lyrics to appear in that song.

Audiences can expect more than just a setlist; McClellan is a master storyteller who brings context, humour, and history to every performance. As reviewer Steve Britt put it, he “holds the audience in the palm of his hand.”

2025 Tour Dates:

Oct. 24 – Gloucester Country Club

Nov. 1 – Flamingos, Newcastle

Nov. 2 – Royal Hotel, Dungog

Nov. 8 – Braidwood National Theatre

Nov. 9 – Murrah Hall, Bermagui

Nov. 14 – Crones House Concert, Melbourne

Nov. 18 – Wesley Anne, Northcote, Melbourne

Nov. 22/23 – Burke and Wills Winery, Mia Mia, Victoria

Nov. 28 – Smith’s Alternative, Canberra

Nov. 30 – Petersham Bowling Club, Sydney

Tickets and further details are available at mikemcclellan.com.au/concerts. More information on McClellan’s music and career can be found at mikemcclellan.com.au.

