Mimi Webb Drops Playful New Video for I Met A Boy - Noise11.com

UK pop star Mimi Webb has just dropped the official video for her new single I Met A Boy, taken from her sophomore album Confessions, out now via Epic Records.

The clip, directed by Avesta Keshtmand, feels like a peek into Mimi’s camera roll — with shots of apartment hangs, city strolls and sunny café moments. It’s fun, flirty and a little reflective, showing Mimi at her most relaxed and playful.

Speaking about the track, Mimi says, “I Met a Boy is probably one of the more unique songs on the album. I had so much fun trying out a more R&B sound, which hasn’t really influenced my music until now. We’ve all flirted with someone only to realise they’re already taken, so I hope this song feels relatable.”

Confessions, released last week, is Mimi’s most personal record yet. Written between Los Angeles and London, it’s full of soaring pop hooks mixed with raw emotions about heartbreak, empowerment and finding yourself. Songs like the fiery Narcissist, the cheeky Love Language and the vulnerable ballad You Don’t Look At Me The Same show just how versatile she’s become.

“I am so proud of this album,” Mimi says. “Confessions has helped me grow as a person and as an artist. Every song, every video, every photo is the most authentic version of me so far.”

Mimi’s had a huge run so far with over a billion streams, a BRIT nomination and spots on line-ups like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball. She’s also toured with the Jonas Brothers and Benson Boone, and now she’s about to take The Confessions Tour across the UK and Europe.

🎥 Watch I Met A Boy”

CONFESSIONS

My Go

Love Language

Mind Reader (with Meghan Trainor)

Narcissist

Kiss My Neck

I Love You For Me

You Don’t Look At Me The Same

I Met A Boy

Side Effects

Crashing Out

Rom Com

Confessions

