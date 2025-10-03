The Monkees' Landmark 1967 Album Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. Gets Deluxe Rhino Reissue - Noise11.com

Rhino Records have revisited one of The Monkees’ most groundbreaking works with the release of Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. in two definitive new editions. The 1967 classic, widely regarded as the group’s most sonically ambitious album, was reissued on 3 October in a first-ever vinyl pressing sourced directly from the original stereo master tapes, alongside a lavish four-CD and 7-inch Super Deluxe Edition packed with rarities, unreleased mixes and demos.

The unaltered 1967 stereo masters have been used to cut vinyl, offering a clarity never before heard outside of the studio walls. The High Fidelity vinyl edition, cut AAA by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, restores the dynamics stripped away by compression and EQ on the original Colgems pressings. Limited to just 5,000 individually numbered copies on 180-gram vinyl, this pressing will only be available through Rhino.com.

The Super Deluxe Edition, available exclusively at Monkees.com, expands the album across four CDs and a bonus 7-inch single. More than 100 tracks chronicle the sessions, including the original stereo and mono mixes, brand-new 2025 remixes, alternate takes, TV mixes prepared for the group’s hit television series, and unreleased session material. Produced by Monkees reissue archivist Andrew Sandoval, the set includes a 32-page booklet with rare photographs and deep-dive liner notes that place the record in its proper cultural and creative context.

Released in November 1967, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. was The Monkees’ fourth album and their third release that year alone. Coming off the creative independence they seized on Headquarters, the album furthered their shift from being a manufactured television band to serious studio artists. It topped the US charts for five weeks, went double platinum, and cemented The Monkees as one of the biggest acts of the 1960s.

The album also pushed sonic boundaries. It was among the first rock records to feature a Moog synthesiser, with Micky Dolenz famously purchasing one of the earliest models for use on “Daily Nightly.” The LP blended sharp social commentary (“Pleasant Valley Sunday”), psychedelic textures (“Star Collector”), country-rock (“What Am I Doing Hangin’ ‘Round?”), and the quirky humour that defined their TV personas (“Peter Percival Patterson’s Pet Pig Porky”).

Notably, the album also highlighted the group’s musicality and willingness to experiment. Michael Nesmith’s country influence came to the forefront, while Dolenz’s vocals carried tracks like “Words” and “Love Is Only Sleeping.” Davy Jones shone on the Harry Nilsson-penned “Cuddly Toy,” one of the earliest Monkees recordings of Nilsson’s work, foreshadowing his later success.

The Super Deluxe Edition offers deep treasures for fans and collectors. Unreleased session tapes uncover backing tracks for “Cuddly Toy,” “Words” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” while alternate takes of “The Door Into Summer” and “Riu Chiu” showcase the group’s versatility. A demo of “A Man Without a Dream,” later recorded for Instant Replay in 1969, makes its first appearance. TV-specific mixes – including one for “Daydream Believer” – are featured on physical media for the very first time.

The set also includes a bonus 7-inch single with unreleased alternate mono mixes of “Love Is Only Sleeping” and “Goin’ Down.” For completists, a merchandise bundle with exclusive apparel, mugs, blankets and posters rounds out the release.

PISCES, AQUARIUS, CAPRICORN & JONES LTD. (RHINO HIGH FIDELITY)

LP Track Listing

Side One

“Salesman”

“She Hangs Out”

“The Door Into Summer”

“Love Is Only Sleeping”

“Cuddly Toy”

“Words”

Side Two

“Hard To Believe”

“What Am I Doing Hangin’ ’Round?”

“Peter Percival Patterson’s Pet Pig Porky”

“Pleasant Valley Sunday”

“Daily Nightly”

“Don’t Call On Me”

“Star Collector”

PISCES, AQUARIUS, CAPRICORN & JONES LTD. (SUPER DELUXE EDITION)

4CD/7-Inch Track Listing

Disc One: The Original Stereo Album…plus

“Salesman”

“She Hangs Out”

“The Door Into Summer”

“Love Is Only Sleeping”

“Cuddly Toy”

“Words”

“Hard To Believe”

“What Am I Doing Hangin’ ’Round?”

“Peter Percival Patterson’s Pet Pig Porky”

“Pleasant Valley Sunday”

“Daily Nightly”

“Don’t Call On Me”

“Star Collector”

Stereo Bonus Material

Special Announcement *

“Goin’ Down”

“Salesman” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“She Hangs Out” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“The Door Into Summer” (Alternate Version) *

“Love Is Only Sleeping” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“Cuddly Toy” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“Words” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“Hard To Believe” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“What Am I Doing Hangin’ ’Round?” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“Pleasant Valley Sunday” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“Daily Nightly” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“Don’t Call On Me” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“Star Collector” (Alternate 1967 Stereo Mix)

“Riu Chiu” (Alternate Version) *

Disc Two: The Original Mono Album…plus

“Salesman”

“She Hangs Out”

“The Door Into Summer”

“Love Is Only Sleeping”

“Cuddly Toy”

“Words”

“Hard To Believe”

“What Am I Doing Hangin’ ’Round?”

“Peter Percival Patterson’s Pet Pig Porky”

“Pleasant Valley Sunday”

“Daily Nightly”

“Don’t Call On Me”

“Star Collector”

Mono Bonus Material

Special Announcement

“Salesman” (Alternate Mono Mix)

“Cuddly Toy” (Alternate Mono Mix)

“Don’t Call On Me” (Alternate Mono Mix) *

“Goin’ Down” (Alternate Mono Mix)

“Star Collector” (Alternate Mono Mix) *

“The Door Into Summer” (Alternate Vocal)

“Daily Nightly” (Alternate Mono Mix)

“Goin’ Down” (Unedited TV Mix) *

“Love Is Only Sleeping” (Alternate Mono Mix)

“The Door Into Summer” (Alternate Mono Mix) *

“Goin’ Down” (Mono Single Mix)

“Star Collector” (Alternate Mono Mix) *

Disc Three: Sessions…plus

“The Story Of Rock And Roll” (Version Three Backing Track) *

“I Don’t Know Yet” (Backing Track) *

“Cuddly Toy” (Backing Track) *

“Come On In” (Version One Backing Track) *

“Come On In” (Version Two Backing Track) *

“The Door Into Summer” (Early Version Backing Track) *

“Pleasant Valley Sunday” (Backing Track) *

“Words” (Backing Track) *

“Daydream Believer” (Backing Track) *

“Salesman” (Backing Track With Backing Vocals) *

“Jam #1” (Backing Track) *

“Words” (Vocal Session) *

“Daily Nightly” (Backing Track) *

“Love Is Only Sleeping” (Backing Track) *

“What Am I Doing Hangin’ ’Round?” (Backing Track) *

“Don’t Call On Me” (Backing Track) *

“She Hangs Out” (Backing Track) *

“Goin’ Down” (Backing Track) *

“Yours Until Tomorrow” (Backing Track) *

“The Door Into Summer” (Alternate Version Backing Track) *

“Can You Dig It ‘Tentatively’” (Instrumental Acoustic Demo)

“Tear The Top Right Off My Head” (Instrumental Acoustic Demo) *

“Untitled” (Instrumental Acoustic Demo) *

“A Man Without A Dream” (Instrumental Acoustic Demo) *

Disc Four: Sessions…plus alternate mixes

“Pleasant Valley Sunday” (2025 Alternate Vocal Mix)

“Words” (Instrumental With Backing Vocals) *

“Star Collector” (Alternate Mix) *

“Jam #2” (Backing Track) *

“She Hangs Out” (Alternate Mix) *

“Daydream Believer” (2025 Stereo Remix)

“A Man Without A Dream” (Instrumental Piano Demo) *

“Hard To Believe” (Backing Track) *

“Cuddly Toy” (TV Mix) *

“Love Is Only Sleeping” (TV Mix) *

“Goin’ Down” (TV Version)

“Star Collector” (TV Mix)

“What Am I Doing Hangin’ ’Round?” (TV Mix) *

“Daydream Believer” (TV Mix) *

“She Hangs Out” (TV Mix) *

“Riu Chiu” (TV Version)

“Salesman” (2025 Stereo Remix With Sales Rap) *

“Riu Chiu” (Alternate Version) *

“Daily Nightly” (Alternate Stereo Mix)

“Riu Chiu” (Session) *

“Riu Chiu” (Alternate Take)

“Don’t Call On Me” (Chatter Session) *

Special Announcement (Session) *

“Star Collector” (Alternate 1967 Stereo Mix)

Bonus 7-Inch

“Love Is Only Sleeping” (Alternate 9/5/67 Mono Mix) *

“Goin’ Down” (Alternate 9/28/67 Mono Mix) *

* Previously Unreleased

