 Motörhead Announce Lemmy Forever Ceremony At Download Festival 2026 - Noise11 Music News
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Motörhead Announce Lemmy Forever Ceremony At Download Festival 2026

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2026

in News

Motörhead has announced the seventh instalment of its ongoing Lemmy Forever initiative, with a new ceremony set to take place at Download Festival in Donington on June 12, 2026. The event will see a miniature version of Lemmy Kilmister’s custom urn, containing a portion of the late Motörhead founder’s ashes, installed at the festival’s Lemmy’s Lounge as part of a permanent tribute to one of rock music’s most enduring figures.

by Paul Cashmere

The ceremony is scheduled for 3pm local time and will continue a tradition that began after Lemmy’s death in December 2015. Organisers say the ashes will be housed inside a classic fruit machine, a nod to one of the Motörhead frontman’s well-known passions and an object that frequently accompanied him on tour.

The latest ceremony also carries added significance following the death of longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell in March. Campbell had played a central role in previous Lemmy Forever events, personally overseeing the placement of Lemmy’s ashes at a number of locations connected to the singer’s life and career.

According to Motörhead management, a close friend of Lemmy will lead this year’s ceremony, continuing a tradition established by Campbell and other members of the singer’s extended circle.

The Lemmy Forever initiative was established to create permanent memorials in locations that held special meaning for the musician. Since its inception, portions of Lemmy’s ashes have been placed at several significant sites, including Hellfest in France, Wacken Open Air in Germany, The Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, Bloodstock Open Air in England, Stringfellows in London and Lemmy’s hometown of Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent.

Motörhead manager Todd Singerman said the project remains focused on keeping Lemmy connected to the fans and communities that supported him throughout his career.

“It remains a responsibility we proudly carry,” Singerman said. “Not everyone can make the pilgrimage to visit Lemmy in Hollywood, so we are bringing Lem back to his fans.

These places meant something to him, and they mean something to the people who loved him. It’s important that they have somewhere they can come, raise a glass, share a story, and spend a moment with him.”

The Download event will also serve as an opportunity for fans to remember Campbell. Singerman acknowledged the guitarist’s importance to both the band and the wider Motörhead family.

“When Phil passed we lost such an important family member, and I know Lem would insist we all raise a glass to Phil as well,” he said.

The initiative reflects a broader trend in rock culture where artists’ estates and surviving collaborators seek to create physical spaces that allow fans to engage with the legacy of influential performers. For Motörhead, the approach has focused on placing memorials in venues, festivals and locations closely associated with Lemmy’s life rather than establishing a single permanent shrine.

Following Download Festival, the ashes used in the ceremony will travel to Manchester Apollo for another Lemmy Forever event on June 16. Friends and associates of the singer are expected to gather to share stories and celebrate his life and influence on rock music.

Motörhead says the Download tribute will become an annual tradition. Each year the ashes will travel to the festival before returning to Manchester Apollo, where fans will be able to visit the memorial throughout the rest of the year.

More than a decade after his death, Lemmy’s influence continues to resonate across generations of rock and metal fans. Through the Lemmy Forever ceremonies, Motörhead is ensuring that the singer remains connected to the places, people and music community that defined his life and career.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Download XXIII To Reignite Donington With Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park And Limp Bizkit Headlining 2026 Festival

Download Festival, the spiritual home of heavy music in the United Kingdom, will roar back to life in 2026 for its 23rd edition, rebranded as DLXXIII. From 10 to 14 June 2026, Donington Park in Leicestershire will once again become the global epicentre of rock, metal and alternative music with three colossal headliners, Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park, performing their only UK shows of the year.

November 4, 2025
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
14 Acts Added To Download Festival

A host of new acts have been added to the bill for this year's Download Festival.

February 25, 2022
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Download UK Cancelled for 2021

This year's Download Festival has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 2, 2021
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australia’s Download Festival Cancelled

Australia's Download 2020 has been cancelled due to headliner My Chemical Romance pulling out because of Coronavirus fears.

March 13, 2020
Deftones
Official Download Festival Sideshows Announced

Metal fans in Brisbane and Adelaide, start exercising your horn-throwing muscles because the Download Festival is throwing out some headline shows for you!

December 2, 2019
Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Download Festival: all you need to know this weekend

Download Festival is on this weekend in Sydney and Melbourne. Here is everything you need to know to get through the day.

March 5, 2019
Justice for the Damned
Download Adds Five More Acts

The Download Festival has grown by five more acts and a new stage for them to play on.

January 30, 2019