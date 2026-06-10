Motörhead Announce Lemmy Forever Ceremony At Download Festival 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Motörhead has announced the seventh instalment of its ongoing Lemmy Forever initiative, with a new ceremony set to take place at Download Festival in Donington on June 12, 2026. The event will see a miniature version of Lemmy Kilmister’s custom urn, containing a portion of the late Motörhead founder’s ashes, installed at the festival’s Lemmy’s Lounge as part of a permanent tribute to one of rock music’s most enduring figures.

by Paul Cashmere

The ceremony is scheduled for 3pm local time and will continue a tradition that began after Lemmy’s death in December 2015. Organisers say the ashes will be housed inside a classic fruit machine, a nod to one of the Motörhead frontman’s well-known passions and an object that frequently accompanied him on tour.

The latest ceremony also carries added significance following the death of longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell in March. Campbell had played a central role in previous Lemmy Forever events, personally overseeing the placement of Lemmy’s ashes at a number of locations connected to the singer’s life and career.

According to Motörhead management, a close friend of Lemmy will lead this year’s ceremony, continuing a tradition established by Campbell and other members of the singer’s extended circle.

The Lemmy Forever initiative was established to create permanent memorials in locations that held special meaning for the musician. Since its inception, portions of Lemmy’s ashes have been placed at several significant sites, including Hellfest in France, Wacken Open Air in Germany, The Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, Bloodstock Open Air in England, Stringfellows in London and Lemmy’s hometown of Burslem in Stoke-on-Trent.

Motörhead manager Todd Singerman said the project remains focused on keeping Lemmy connected to the fans and communities that supported him throughout his career.

“It remains a responsibility we proudly carry,” Singerman said. “Not everyone can make the pilgrimage to visit Lemmy in Hollywood, so we are bringing Lem back to his fans.

These places meant something to him, and they mean something to the people who loved him. It’s important that they have somewhere they can come, raise a glass, share a story, and spend a moment with him.”

The Download event will also serve as an opportunity for fans to remember Campbell. Singerman acknowledged the guitarist’s importance to both the band and the wider Motörhead family.

“When Phil passed we lost such an important family member, and I know Lem would insist we all raise a glass to Phil as well,” he said.

The initiative reflects a broader trend in rock culture where artists’ estates and surviving collaborators seek to create physical spaces that allow fans to engage with the legacy of influential performers. For Motörhead, the approach has focused on placing memorials in venues, festivals and locations closely associated with Lemmy’s life rather than establishing a single permanent shrine.

Following Download Festival, the ashes used in the ceremony will travel to Manchester Apollo for another Lemmy Forever event on June 16. Friends and associates of the singer are expected to gather to share stories and celebrate his life and influence on rock music.

Motörhead says the Download tribute will become an annual tradition. Each year the ashes will travel to the festival before returning to Manchester Apollo, where fans will be able to visit the memorial throughout the rest of the year.

More than a decade after his death, Lemmy’s influence continues to resonate across generations of rock and metal fans. Through the Lemmy Forever ceremonies, Motörhead is ensuring that the singer remains connected to the places, people and music community that defined his life and career.

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