Motörhead To Release 2007 Montreux Jazz Festival Performance - Noise11.com

Motörhead will release ‘Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 2007’ recorded on July 7 at Auditorium Stravinski during ‘Kiss of Death’ tour.

The album will include the Motörhead cover of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Rosalie’, released for the very first time.

A statement from BMG Records said, “Motörhead loved playing live and never ever judged their audiences. Everyone was encouraged, all were welcome. And that included people who like jazz! So when the Montreux Festival called requesting them, it made perfect sense in its own, unique way. ‘Tis worth noting, too, that the Festival has always been about stepping beyond the boundaries of that ‘J’ word, and embracing unique artists of all genres, styles and sensibilities, the only true consistent requirement being that they represent the best and most adventurous of their ilks. It is why, in the ‘artists played’ list, alongside a Dexter Gordon you’ll find a Deep Purple or a ZZ Top, and it’s why the Festival continues to attract a diverse roster of artists to its stage annually. The recordings of seminal performances such as these, were all given UNESCO heritage status in 2013, such is their value to the arts”.

Motörhead ‘Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 2007’ will be released on June 16.

TRACKLISTING

1. Snaggletooth

2. Stay Clean

3. Be My Baby

4. Killers

5. Metropolis

6. Over The Top

7. One Night Stand

8. I Got Mine

9. In The Name Of Tragedy

10. Sword Of Glory

11. Rosalie

12. Sacrifice

13. Just ‘Cos You Got The Power

14. Going To Brazil

15. Killed By Death

16. Iron Fist

17. Whorehouse Blues

18. Ace Of Spades

19. Overkill

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

