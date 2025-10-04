My Morning Jacket Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Z' with Deluxe Edition and Special Shows - Noise11.com

Two decades after its original release, My Morning Jacket’s landmark album Z returns in a deluxe, fully remastered edition. Out now digitally, on CD, and as a stunning 3LP set on pink, coral, and blue vinyl, the Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition showcases 14 rare outtakes, demos, and previously unreleased tracks, offering fans a fresh window into the band’s most adventurous period.

The remastering, handled by award-winning engineer Emily Lazar-known for work with Beck and Jacob Collier-polishes the album’s rich, textural layers without losing the idiosyncratic warmth that made Z a critical breakthrough in 2005. To mark the release, the band has unveiled a new official music video for the opening track “Wordless Chorus,” directed by Sam Erickson.

Z was the band’s fourth studio album, and the first to feature the lineup that remains today: Jim James (vocals, guitar), Bo Koster (keyboards), Carl Broemel (guitar, pedal steel), Tom Blankenship (bass), and Patrick Hallahan (drums). Produced alongside legendary British producer John Leckie-whose credits include Radiohead, The Stone Roses, and XTC-the album marked a sonic evolution for My Morning Jacket, blending rock, dub, reggae, electronica, and psychedelic textures into a cohesive whole.

This year’s deluxe edition also features previously unheard tracks like “Where to Begin,” written for Cameron Crowe’s 2005 film Elizabethtown, partially shot in the band’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The track marked early recordings with new members Koster and Broemel, and showcases Broemel’s deft pedal steel work. Another highlight is the echo-drenched, previously unreleased “The Devil’s Peanut Butter.”

“October 4 is the 20th anniversary of our album Z,” says James. “It’s wild to think about that. We’re excited to turn five of our shows into special Z anniversary shows and play the album, plus some other songs, front to back.”

In addition, the band will appear on Austin City Limits for the first time in nearly a decade on October 18, celebrating their induction into the ACL Hall of Fame. The hour-long episode, presented by Cameron Crowe, premieres on YouTube and the PBS App on October 7.

In 2025, My Morning Jacket released their 10th studio album, is, their first full-length record in over three years, produced by three-time Grammy winner Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam). Tracks like lead single “Time Waited,” the anthemic “Half A Lifetime,” and psychedelic “Squid Ink” demonstrate the band’s ongoing commitment to expansive, boundary-pushing rock.

Their headline tour, MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR, continues with stops in the US, including a two-night return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a three-night run at Brooklyn Paramount, and multiple dates at The Salt Shed in Chicago. Special guests include Melt, BALTHVS, and Babehoven. The tour also incorporates sustainability initiatives in partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB, engaging fans in climate action at each show.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, My Morning Jacket have scheduled five special Z anniversary performances, playing the album front-to-back. Dates include:

MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR 2025

* INCLUDES Z – 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS *

OCTOBER

8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem §

10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met §

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met §

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway §

14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre § (SOLD OUT)

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount § *

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount §

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount § (SOLD OUT)

20 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion §

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee §

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed § (SOLD OUT)

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed § (SOLD OUT)

26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed § *

29 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle §

31 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre §

NOVEMBER

1 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre ^ *

* Z – 20th ANNIVERSARY SHOW

W / SPECIAL GUESTS

§ BALTHVS

^ Babehoven

