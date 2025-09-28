Thievery Corporation’s Natalia Clavier Unveils Boticaria de Canciones, A Sonic Journey of Healing in Spanish - Noise11.com

Argentinian singer-songwriter Natalia Clavier has released her most intimate work yet, a Spanish-language EP titled Boticaria de Canciones. Out now through emeraldwave by Green Hill, the project arrives during Hispanic Heritage Month and serves as a companion to her recent English-language release Song Apothecary.

The EP sees Clavier crafting what she calls “sound potions”, immersive pieces that combine layered vocal looping, guided meditation, and dreamlike soundscapes designed for stillness, reflection, and relaxation. For Clavier, who has spent two decades traversing continents and musical genres, this release represents a deeply personal pivot from stage to sanctuary.

Clavier is no stranger to experimentation. Over the years, she has made her mark as a solo artist with albums including Nectar, Lumen, Live in Buenos Aires and TRANS. She also spent years touring the world as the voice of influential electronic outfit Thievery Corporation, and most recently reunited with the group’s Eric Hilton on 2023’s ambient collaboration Corazón Kintsugi.

Her artistry has extended into Latin music as well, appearing on Grammy-winner Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodélicos series. Yet Boticaria de Canciones signals a turning point: a focus on music as medicine.

“These songs came from real sound journeys I’ve shared with people,” Clavier says. “In those sessions, we blend breathwork, guided meditation, and improvised music. Afterwards, people would always ask me to ‘bottle it up’ so they could take it home. That’s what this record is.”

Two standout tracks highlight the concept.

“Doctorcita Picaflor” draws inspiration from the hummingbird, revered across Latin America as a messenger of healing and renewal. Recorded with actual bird sounds captured in the Peruvian jungle, the track blends whistled melodies and natural ambience with Clavier’s layered voice to create a shimmering sonic offering.

“Respiración Consciente” translates to “conscious breathing” and captures the meditative practice at the core of Clavier’s sessions. Using looping vocals, she creates a textured soundscape that encourages listeners to slow down and reconnect with the rhythm of their own breath. The accompanying video further immerses audiences in the experience.

Both pieces exemplify the EP’s dual purpose: to provide relaxation and to serve as tools for personal reflection.

Boticaria de Canciones mirrors Clavier’s Song Apothecary, released earlier this month in English. Both projects share nearly identical track listings but differ in their spoken-word guidance. This two-language approach reflects Clavier’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

“By releasing the same project in both English and Spanish, Natalia offers listeners multiple ways to engage with her music,” says Blake Davis, General Manager of Green Hill. “It’s a uniquely intimate work but also universal, inviting people into a healing space no matter what language they speak.”

Boticaria de Canciones is available now on all major streaming platforms.

