Next James Bond Movie Handed To Amy Pascal and David Heyman - Noise11.com

Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been named Producers of the next James Bond movie.

A statement from the new James Bond owners Amazon says, “Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the upcoming James Bond film.

“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” said Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

“We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

Amy Pascal has produced the ‘Spider-Man’ movies from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023. She also produced ‘Ghostbusters’ (2016).

David Pascal produced the Harry Potter movies, the ‘Paddington’ movies and more recently worked on ‘Barbie’ and ‘Wonka’.

The last James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ was the fifth and final movie for Daniel Craig. A new Bond is yet to be announced. Where the next Bond movie picks up will be interesting. In ‘No Time To Die’, Bond was killed off.

The first James Bond movie, starring Sean Connery as Bond, premiered in 1962. The next movie will be the 26th in the series.

