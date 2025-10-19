Nick Mason To Auction His Rare Pink Floyd Volkswagen For Charity - Noise11.com

Rock and racing legend Nick Mason, drummer for Pink Floyd and lifelong car enthusiast, is auctioning off one of the most unique collector’s items to ever bridge the worlds of music and motoring, his personal Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet Pink Floyd Edition. Every cent raised, including auction premiums, will go to the Harefield Healing Garden Charity, a cause close to Mason’s heart.

The car, officially listed as a 1995 Volkswagen Golf III Cabriolet Pink Floyd Edition, will go under the hammer at 11am on Saturday 8 November 2025 at the NEC in Birmingham through Iconic Auctioneers.

In the mid-1990s, Volkswagen embarked on an unusual partnership with a handful of major rock bands, sponsoring European tours for Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones and Bon Jovi. To commemorate each tour, Volkswagen produced a limited run of themed Golf Mk3 models. For Pink Floyd, the collaboration resulted in the Golf Cabriolet Pink Floyd Edition, a vehicle that fused German engineering with British rock heritage.

The Pink Floyd Edition featured custom badging, colour-matched bumpers and mirrors, special interior upholstery inspired by the band’s Division Bell tour of 1994, and a high-end sound system that carried factory-stamped Pink Floyd logos. It was a subtle yet stylish nod to the band’s aesthetic, appealing to both music fans and car enthusiasts.

Today, few examples of the Pink Floyd Edition remain, and even fewer have survived in original condition. Mason’s car, registered M441 CLW, is the only known example once owned by a member of Pink Floyd.

Nick Mason CBE, now 81, has spent more than half a century immersed in both rhythm and racing. Beyond his role as the steady heartbeat of Pink Floyd since 1965, Mason’s love of motorsport is well documented. His personal car collection includes one of the world’s most valuable vehicles, a Ferrari 250 GTO estimated at more than £30 million.

Mason acquired the Volkswagen some years ago, planning to restore it as a nod to both his musical and automotive passions. Though the restoration was never completed, the car is offered with an extensive set of original parts and a detailed list available to the winning bidder. It’s an opportunity for a Pink Floyd devotee or Volkswagen collector to revive a piece of rock history with impeccable provenance.

This auction lot goes far beyond the car itself. Mason has included a cache of signed memorabilia to accompany the sale, comprising:

– A pair of signed drumsticks

– A signed copy of Into The Red, Mason’s acclaimed book about classic racing cars

– Four signed Pink Floyd vinyl albums

– A selection of Pink Floyd and Volkswagen t-shirts, including the original Golf collaboration shirt

– Several signed DVDs, among them The Story of Wish You Were Here, marking the album’s 50th anniversary this year

Adding to its authenticity, Mason will personally sign the car before the sale, with a photograph documenting the signing provided to the buyer. The vehicle also comes with a full set of the original VW alloys and tyres.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Harefield Healing Garden, a tranquil outdoor space within the grounds of Harefield Hospital. The hospital is one of the world’s leading heart and lung centres, and the garden serves as a restorative retreat for patients, families and staff.

The project holds deep personal meaning for Mason and his family, as both a family member and close friends have been treated at Harefield. Supporting the Healing Garden is Mason’s way of giving back to the hospital that has meant so much to them.

A spokesperson for the charity said, “This garden is funded entirely by the generosity of people like you. Any amount, no matter how great or small, helps to ensure that The Healing Garden will always be there for those who need it.”

The Details

Lot Number: 201

Make: Volkswagen

Model: Golf III Pink Floyd Edition

Registration: M441 CLW

Chassis Number: WVWZZZ1EZSK008597

Engine Number: 2E564733

Transmission: Manual

Body Colour: Purple

Auction Date: Saturday 8 November 2025, 11am

Location: NEC Birmingham

Auction House: Iconic Auctioneers

The full auction details are at: https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/1995-volkswagen-golf-iii-pink-floyd-rec16154-1-nec-1125

