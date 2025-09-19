NOFX Tap Pop Surrealist Shag for New Album Artwork on ‘A to H' - Noise11.com

NOFX are making their return with A to H, the first part of their A to Z triple-album series, but this time the spotlight isn’t just on the music. The artwork comes from world-renowned pop surrealist Shag (Josh Agle), whose mid-century modern style has become iconic in music, design, and tiki culture.

Shag has a long history of fusing music and art. He first emerged designing covers for bands in the ’80s before breaking out internationally with his distinct, brightly-coloured retro aesthetic. Over the years, he’s worked with everyone from The Walt Disney Company to The B-52’s, and his prints hang in galleries from Los Angeles to Tokyo.

For NOFX, Shag delivers a piece that reflects both the chaos and the cheek of the band, marking their first new music release since last year’s farewell tour. “There are unreleased songs, very rare songs that have never been available digitally, and demo versions of songs that are not nearly as good as the album versions!” Fat Mike says of the project.

A to H, out 5 December 2025, features new track ‘Barcelona’ alongside rarities, demos and live cuts. The limited-edition vinyl pressing comes in a half-purple, half-red design with yellow and orange splatter, capped at 3,500 copies worldwide – a fittingly collectable pairing for Shag’s instantly recognisable artwork.

With two more instalments still to follow, the A to Z series will not only celebrate NOFX’s punk legacy, but also link it to the bold visual world of one of the most distinctive pop artists of the past three decades.

Tracklist – A to H

The Audition

Barcelona

Cigarette Girl

Don’t Count on Me (demo)

Everything in Moderation (especially moderation)

Fleas (live at MySpace)

Generation Z (demo)

Hardcore 84

