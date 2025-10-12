Oasis Exhibition To Accompany Australian Stadium Tour With Rare Photos From Chris Floyd, Kevin Cummins And Scarlet Page - Noise11.com

As Oasis return to Australia for their long-awaited Live ’25 stadium tour, fans will have the chance to experience the band’s history from behind the lens. Behind The Gallery will present Oasis: Seen By The Lens, an exclusive photography exhibition featuring three of Britain’s most iconic music photographers – Chris Floyd, Kevin Cummins and Scarlet Page, each of whom played a pivotal role in visually defining the Britpop era.

The dual-city exhibition will open in Melbourne and Sydney to coincide with Oasis’ 2025 Australian tour, offering an immersive journey through the band’s evolution from Mancunian upstarts to global rock legends.

“Oasis aren’t just a band, they’re a cultural phenomenon,” said Stephen Dallimore of Behind The Gallery. “Through the eyes of Chris Floyd, Kevin Cummins and Scarlet Page, fans can experience the attitude, chaos and brilliance that defined an era of British music.”

The exhibition spans more than two decades of the band’s visual history – from the sweaty club gigs of the early ’90s to the era-defining performances that filled stadiums around the world. The collection includes never-before-seen backstage portraits, intimate band moments, and stunning live imagery that capture the spirit of Noel and Liam Gallagher at their peak.

Chris Floyd, whose work has graced the covers of Vanity Fair, The Guardian and GQ, photographed Oasis during their (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? era. His portraits balance the band’s rock swagger with a sense of humanity that fans rarely saw. “It’s over 30 years since the first of these pictures were taken, and it gives me a lot of satisfaction to see that the love and passion for Oasis is as strong, if not stronger, than it ever was,” Floyd said.

Kevin Cummins, the Manchester photographer who defined the look of northern music through his work with Joy Division, The Smiths and The Stone Roses, chronicled Oasis’ rise from the local scene to the world stage. His work bridges the lineage of Manchester’s great musical exports, showing how Oasis inherited the city’s defiance and attitude.

Scarlet Page, daughter of Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, brings an insider’s sensitivity to her portraits. Known for her warmth and ability to capture raw connection, her Oasis photos show a band both mythic and human. “These photographs capture Oasis right at the height of their raw, unstoppable energy,” she said. “It was an incredible moment in British music, and I feel lucky to have been there to document a part of it.”

The exhibition is exclusive to Behind The Gallery, with each print available only through this limited Australian run. The Melbourne and Sydney installations are designed as meeting points for fans – a place to share memories, reconnect with the band’s story, and prepare for the live shows to come.

Melbourne Exhibition

Venue: 14 Langridge Street, Collingwood, VIC 3066

VIP Opening Night: Wednesday 29 October, 5:30pm – 7:00pm (invite-only)

Pre-Concert Meet Ups:

Friday 31 October, 11:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 1 November, 11:00am – 5:00pm

Closing Date: Sunday 2 November, 11:00am – 4:00pm

Sydney Exhibition

Venue: 17 Oxford Street, Paddington, NSW 2021

VIP Opening Night: Wednesday 5 November (invite-only)

Pre-Concert Meet Ups:

Friday 7 November, 11:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 8 November, 11:00am – 5:00pm

Closing Date: Sunday 9 November, 11:00am – 4:00pm

For further information head to https://www.behindthegallery.com.au/pages/oasis-exhibitions

Oasis Live ’25 Australian Tour Dates

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tickets available from Live Nation Australia

