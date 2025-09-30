Oasis Celebrate 25 Years of Familiar To Millions With Limited-Edition Vinyl and CD Releases - Noise11.com

Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of their first live album Familiar To Millions with new limited-edition 2CD and 3LP formats, arriving 14 November through Big Brother Recordings.

Recorded during the band’s legendary July 2000 shows at Wembley Stadium, Familiar To Millions captured Oasis at their peak – swaggering through anthems like Supersonic, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova in front of a crowd of more than 70,000.

The 2025 reissue will make the album available on vinyl for the first time in 25 years, with several exclusive colour pressings: silver via the Oasis Official Store, red and black marble through Amazon, and HMV’s blue edition featuring an alternate sleeve.

This re-release lands in the middle of Oasis’ globe-conquering Live ‘25 Tour, which recently wrapped seven sold-out nights at Wembley. The tour has been heralded worldwide as the “biggest rock comeback in history” (The Sunday Times) and saw the Gallagher brothers reignite “Oasis-mania” across North America, with Rolling Stone declaring, “Oasis finally conquer America.”

The band are now en route to South Korea and Japan before their long-awaited return to Australia, where they’ll play five massive stadium dates across Melbourne and Sydney with Ball Park Music joining as special guests.

The anniversary activity doesn’t stop there. This week also marks 30 years since the release of [What’s The Story] Morning Glory?, which is being reissued in a deluxe edition featuring new unplugged recordings of five key tracks including Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova. The Britpop classic has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide and stands at 8x Platinum in Australia.

Familiar To Millions remains one of the definitive live albums of its era. Featuring career-defining performances of Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Live Forever and a cover of Neil Young’s Hey Hey, My My, the album is a time capsule of Oasis’ dominance at the turn of the millennium.

Oasis Familiar To Millions 25th Anniversary Tracklist

CD 1

Fuckin’ In The Bushes

Go Let It Out

Who Feels Love?

Supersonic

Shakermaker

Acquiesce

Step Out

Gas Panic!

Roll With It

Stand By Me

CD 2

Wonderwall

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Don’t Look Back In Anger

Live Forever

Hey Hey, My My

Champagne Supernova

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Helter Skelter

Oasis Live ‘25 – Australian Tour Dates

With special guests Ball Park Music

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

https://www.livenation.com.au/oasis-tickets-adp348

