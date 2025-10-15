Oasis Bring Their Live ‘25 Experience To Australia With Exclusive Pop-Up Fan Stores And Exhibitions - Noise11.com

As Oasis prepare to touch down in Australia for their sold-out Live ‘25 World Tour, fans are being gifted an immersive pre-show experience with the launch of two official Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Stores and special gallery exhibitions in Melbourne and Sydney.

These fan stores will give Australian fans a rare opportunity to explore an extensive collection of official Oasis merchandise, including exclusive collaborations, limited-edition vinyl releases, and a highly anticipated fashion line with adidas Originals x Oasis.

Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Stores: Melbourne And Sydney

The first Oasis Fan Store opens in Melbourne Central Shopping Centre on 28 October, followed by a Sydney opening at Westfield Sydney on 31 October.

Both stores will run until 23 November, offering fans a full month to dive into the band’s latest memorabilia, merch, and collector’s editions.

The range includes menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories such as tees, hoodies, and jackets. Many pieces draw inspiration from Oasis’s classic album and single artwork, featuring designs referencing Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, Wonderwall, and Supersonic.

The stores will also stock exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl from the Oasis catalogue, pressed with limited Live ’25 artwork.

For collectors, this is an opportunity to secure a slice of Oasis history that won’t be available anywhere else.

The adidas Originals x Oasis line, newly announced for this world tour, merges Britpop cool with vintage sportswear, a nod to the Gallagher brothers’ long-standing connection with terrace culture and 90s streetwear.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been synonymous with adidas since the band’s early years, often seen wearing the brand’s tracksuits and sneakers on and off stage. This collaboration brings that legacy full circle for the Live ‘25 celebration.

Fans can walk in to browse the collection, or pre-book their visit to avoid queues. For those unable to attend, the full range is also available online at aulive25store.oasisinet.com.

In addition to the fan stores, Oasis fans will be able to explore curated gallery exhibitions celebrating the band’s music, photography, and design legacy.

The Melbourne Exhibition takes place at 14 Langridge Street, Collingwood, opening with a VIP night on Wednesday 29 October. The exhibition will host pre-concert meet-ups on Friday 31 October and Saturday 1 November before closing on Sunday 2 November.

The Sydney Exhibition will open at 17 Oxford Street, Paddington, with its VIP launch on Wednesday 5 November and public meet-ups on Friday 7 November and Saturday 8 November, closing on Sunday 9 November.

Each exhibition will feature rare photography, memorabilia, and artwork chronicling the Britpop icons’ journey from Manchester indie hopefuls to one of the biggest bands of the 90s. More details can be found at Behind The Gallery.

Oasis Live ‘25 Australian Tour Dates

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tickets are available via Live Nation Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)