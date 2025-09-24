Oasis Release Unplugged ‘Morning Glory' Ahead of 30th Anniversary Deluxe Album - Noise11.com

Oasis have marked the 30th anniversary of their landmark album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? with the release of a brand-new unplugged version of the title track, giving fans a fresh perspective on one of Britpop’s defining anthems.

The new cut, out now, is lifted from the forthcoming 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the band’s 1995 classic, due 3 October via Big Brother Recordings. Alongside ‘Morning Glory (Unplugged)’, the reissue features acoustic reinterpretations of four more Oasis staples: ‘Cast No Shadow’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Champagne Supernova’ and ‘Acquiesce’.

The unplugged tracks were produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher in collaboration with Callum Marinho at Gallagher’s London studio, Lone Star Sound. Returning to the original master tapes, the pair stripped back the bombast of the originals while keeping their unmistakable power intact.

The result is a rawer, more intimate take on songs that defined an era. Fans can already hear the reimagined ‘Morning Glory’ online, with an accompanying visualiser.

Originally released in 1995, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was the second Oasis album, landing just over a year after their debut Definitely Maybe. It transformed the Manchester band from cult heroes into one of the biggest acts in the world.

The record includes some of the most recognisable songs in modern rock – ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, ‘Champagne Supernova’, ‘She’s Electric’, and ‘Roll With It’. To date, it has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide, making it the UK’s third biggest-selling studio album of all time.

It also continues to dominate the streaming era: in 2023, National Album Day crowned (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? the most-streamed album of the 1990s, ahead of Definitely Maybe.

The release coincides with Oasis’ Live ’25 world tour, which has already shaken North America and the UK.

The UK run wrapped with a staggering seven sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium, and now the reunited Gallagher brothers are taking the show to Asia, South America and Australia.

Oasis will land at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on 31 October, with additional shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Local favourites Ball Park Music are locked in as support across the run.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition will be available in digital, limited 2CD and 3LP formats, including coloured vinyl variants.

The complete tracklist features the original 1995 album plus the new unplugged recordings.

Deluxe Bonus Unplugged Tracks:

Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

Morning Glory (Unplugged)

Wonderwall (Unplugged)

Acquiesce (Unplugged)

Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)

Oasis Live ’25 Australian Dates

With special guests Ball Park Music

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Oasis’ Morning Glory (Unplugged) is streaming now. The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? drops 3 October.

