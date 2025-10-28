Ocean Alley Announce AUS Coastal 2026 Tour With Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las And More - Noise11.com

Australia’s own Ocean Alley will hit the road again in March 2026 for AUS Coastal 2026, a new SummerSalt series presented by Face To Face Touring and Live Nation. The run of outdoor shows promises to bring the band’s sun-drenched sound to some of the country’s most picturesque coastal locations, joined by a stacked bill featuring Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las, The Grogans, Mid Drift, Le Shiv and Seaside.

The five-date tour will take Ocean Alley from the nation’s capital to the coastline, kicking off at Canberra’s Exhibition Park on Saturday 7 March, followed by Torquay Common on Sunday 8 March, Speers Point Park in Lake Macquarie on Saturday 14 March, and Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday 15 March, wrapping up on Glenelg Beach, Adelaide on Saturday 21 March. Allah-Las will appear at all shows except Adelaide, where The Grogans will step in for the final date.

SummerSalt has become synonymous with the Australian summer-an open-air celebration of homegrown and international talent under the sun. With its relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere and scenic venues, the 2026 edition looks set to be one of the biggest yet.

Ocean Alley have steadily become one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. The six-piece-Baden Donegal (vocals), Angus Goodwin (guitar), Lach Galbraith (keys/vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Tom O’Brien (drums) and Nic Blom (bass)-first rose to national prominence with their 2018 album Chiaroscuro, which spawned the fan-favourite “Confidence”, voted number one in triple j’s Hottest 100 that year. Since then, their distinct blend of psychedelic rock, reggae, and soulful grooves has taken them from local surf festivals to headline stages around the world.

Their most recent album Low Altitude Living (2022) expanded their sound into deeper, more textured territory, receiving widespread acclaim. With nine Gold and Platinum accredited singles across Australia and international chart success, Ocean Alley’s laid-back energy has become a defining sound of the modern Australian summer.

The new tour follows January’s Love Balloon Australian tour, supporting their upcoming fifth studio album Love Balloon. Together, these runs will mark the band’s most ambitious Australian shows to date, further cementing their reputation as a powerhouse of the live scene.

Joining Ocean Alley across the tour is an impressive line-up that reads like a who’s who of Australia’s surf and indie rock revival.

Byron Bay favourites Skegss have built a loyal following for their no-frills, high-energy brand of garage rock. Emerging from small coastal towns, they became an unlikely success story-scoring multiple ARIA chart hits including their debut My Own Mess, which hit number two on the album chart and earned an ARIA nomination for Best Rock Album.

Californian psych-rock band Allah-Las bring a distinctly West Coast flavour to the tour. Formed in Los Angeles in 2008, their catalogue-spanning Allah-Las, Worship The Sun, Calico Review, LAHS and Zuma 85-is steeped in vintage tones and dreamy nostalgia. Their return to Australia follows extensive touring across the globe and a renewed wave of interest from their latest singles “Countryman ‘82” and “Dume Room.”

Babe Rainbow, from Byron Bay, inject their unique brand of psychedelic surf rock into the line-up. Known for their kaleidoscopic soundscapes and spiritual lyricism, the band’s music channels the free-spirited energy of their coastal upbringing and continues to draw international acclaim.

Melbourne’s The Grogans have forged a strong reputation as one of Australia’s hardest-working young bands. With four albums since 2016-Just What You Want, Day To Day, Which Way Is Out and Find Me A Cloud-they’ve built a global following, blending blues, garage, and surf-rock with punk attitude.

Also joining the line-up are Mid Drift, Le Shiv, and Seaside, three rising forces in the new wave of Australian indie. From Le Shiv’s LA-based success and Spotify hits to Seaside’s shimmering dream-rock and Mid Drift’s upbeat festival-ready hooks, each act adds a fresh dimension to an already diverse bill.

Tour Dates – Ocean Alley AUS Coastal 2026

EXHIBITION PARK, CANBERRA ACT

Saturday 7 March 2026

With Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv & Seaside

TORQUAY COMMON, TORQUAY VIC

Sunday 8 March 2026

With Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv & Seaside

SPEERS POINT PARK, LAKE MACQUARIE NSW

Saturday 14 March 2026

With Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv & Seaside

SUNSHINE COAST STADIUM, SUNSHINE COAST QLD

Sunday 15 March 2026

With Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv & Seaside

GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE SA

Saturday 21 March 2026

With Skegss, Babe Rainbow, The Grogans, Mid Drift, Le Shiv & Seaside

General public tickets go on sale Friday 31 October at 9.00am local time.

Presales begin Thursday 30 October from 9.00am to Friday 31 October 8.00am local time.

Plus already announced Australian tour, all shows selling fast:

Saturday 24 January – Catani Gardens, Melbourne/Wurundjeri VIC*

Friday 30 January – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD *

Saturday 31 January – The Domain, Sydney/Eora, NSW*

Saturday 21 February – Freo Esplanade, Fremantle/Whadjuk, WA^

Sunday 22 February – 3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River/Wadandi, WA^

Presented by Face To Face Touring and Live Nation.

