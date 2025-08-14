On This Day In Music History 15 August - Noise11.com

Here are the key music highlights for 15 August.

Major Moments:

1965 – The Beatles Make Stadium History

On August 15, 1965, The Beatles performed at Shea Stadium in New York City—the first major stadium concert in rock history—with over 55,000 fans in attendance. It set new records for concert attendance and revenue, proving the viability of large-scale concerts.

1969 – Woodstock Festival Begins

Exactly four years later, on August 15, 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair kicked off in Bethel, New York, on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm. With more than 460,000 people attending over three days, it became emblematic of the 1960s counterculture and remains one of the most iconic festivals ever held.

Chart-Toppers, Releases & Milestones

1987 – “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” by Michael Jackson & Siedah Garrett hit No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart on this day.

1992 – INXS’s album Welcome to Wherever You Are reached No. 1 in the UK.

1992 – Boyz II Men began a record-breaking 13-week run at No. 1 on the US Singles Chart with End of the Road on August 15.

1998 – The Corrs’ Talk on Corners topped the UK album charts for three weeks.

1998 – Boyzone scored their fourth UK No. 1 single with No Matter What.

2008 – Legendary R&B producer Jerry Wexler—credited with shaping the genre through work with artists like Aretha Franklin—died at 91.

2009 – Fabolous’s album Loso’s Way hit No. 1 in the US.

2009 – Tinchy Stryder & Amelle reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart with Never Leave You.

2015 – Jill Scott’s Woman album became her second No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

2020 – Harry Styles scored his first US Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with Watermelon Sugar on August 15.

Births and Notable Figures in Music Born on August 15

1875 – Composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was born.

1890 – Composer Jacques Ibert was born.

1939 – The Wizard of Oz premiered in Hollywood—a musical landmark starring Judy Garland.

1958 – Music legend Buddy Holly married Maria Elena Santiago.

Modern Music Birthdays:

1933 – Bill Pinkney (The Drifters)

1946 – Songwriter Jimmy Webb

1948 – Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers)

1950 – Drummer Tommy Aldridge (Whitesnake, etc.)

1972 – Mikey Graham (Boyzone)

1984 – Ted Dwane (Mumford & Sons)

1985 – Rapper Nipsey Hussle

1989 – Joe Jonas (Jonas Brothers)