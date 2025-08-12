On This Day In Music History August 13 - Noise11.com

Here are the key events in music history for 13 August.

On This Day In Music History August 13

• 1952 – Blues singer Big Mama Thornton recorded the original version of “Hound Dog”, written just a day earlier by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Her version would go on to dominate the R&B charts for seven weeks and sell nearly two million copies.

• 1965 – Jefferson Airplane gave their first public performance at The Matrix club in San Francisco.

• 1966 – The Beatles released their album Revolver, which began a seven-week run at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and spent three weeks at the top in the U.S.

• 1967 – Fleetwood Mac performed live for the first time at the National Jazz and Blues Festival in Windsor, sharing the stage with Cream, Small Faces, Pink Floyd, Donovan, and Jeff Beck.

• 1971 – Paul & Linda McCartney released the single “Back Seat of My Car.”

• 1977 – Randy Bachman left the band Bachman–Turner Overdrive, leading to the group’s disbandment.

• 1990 – Tragedy struck at a Brooklyn concert when lighting equipment collapsed on Curtis Mayfield, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

• 1994 – The second day of Woodstock ’94 kicked off, bringing together acts like Aerosmith, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, The Cranberries, Joe Cocker, and Crosby, Stills & Nash — in addition to iconic original performers — and plenty of rain and mud.

• 2011 – The 25th-anniversary Farm Aid concert took place in Kansas City, featuring Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, and more.

• 2013 – Luke Bryan released his successful album Crash My Party, later named Billboard Album of the Year in 2014.

Additional Milestones & Releases

• 1876 – The Ring Cycle by composer Richard Wagner premiered in its complete form at the Bayreuth Festspielhaus on August 13.

• 1924 – Vernon Dalhart recorded “The Prisoner’s Song,” which became the first country music record to sell one million copies — with estimates rising to as high as seven million.

• 1930s – Robert Johnson played at a roadhouse near Greenwood, Mississippi; some speculated he was poisoned shortly after (though his death occurred days later).

• 1966 – Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer in the City” hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

• 1969 – The Guess Who recorded “American Woman”, which would go on to top both Canadian and U.S. singles charts after its 1970 release.

• 1973 – Lynyrd Skynyrd released their debut album, “Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd”, which featured hits like “Free Bird” and “Simple Man.”

• 1977 – Yes topped the UK Albums chart with “Going for the One”, a gold-certified album and Top-10 U.S. hit.

• 1982 – Singer Joe Tex died, succumbing to a heart attack at age 49.

• 1983 – KC and the Sunshine Band hauled their first UK No. 1 with “Give It Up”, which also hit the Top 3 in several countries and No. 18 in the U.S.

• 1988 – Def Leppard’s album Hysteria returned to number one on the U.S. Billboard 200.

• 2009 – Legendary guitarist and inventor Les Paul passed away at age 94.

• 2014 – Canadian band Magic! hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with their debut single “Rude.”

Notable Musician Birthdays (August 13)

• Dan Fogelberg (1951) – Singer-songwriter.

• Hughie Thomasson (1952) – Guitarist and member of Outlaws, later Lynyrd Skynyrd.

• Fergal Sharkey (1958) – Lead singer of The Undertones.

• James Morrison (1984) – English singer-songwriter famous for “Undiscovered.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...