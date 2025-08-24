On This Day In Music History August 25 - Noise11.com

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 25 August:

Events

1967 – Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys announces he will no longer tour with the band, focusing instead on studio work.

1970 – Elton John makes his U.S. live debut at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, earning rave reviews that launch his American career.

1975 – Bruce Springsteen plays a legendary five-night run at New York’s Bottom Line club, setting the stage for his breakthrough with Born to Run.

1979 – The Knack hit No.1 on the U.S. singles chart with “My Sharona,” which stays there for six weeks.

1984 – Prince continues his dominance of the charts as Purple Rain sits at No.1 on the Billboard 200 for the fifth week in a row.

1994 – Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin announce they will reunite for an MTV special, later released as No Quarter: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Unledded.

2001 – Aaliyah dies in a plane crash in the Bahamas at age 22, just after filming her “Rock the Boat” video.

2018 – Ariana Grande earns her third U.S. No.1 album as Sweetener debuts at the top of the Billboard 200.

Births

1918 – Leonard Bernstein, conductor, composer and pianist, famed for West Side Story.

1933 – Wayne Shorter, American jazz saxophonist and composer.

1949 – Gene Simmons, bassist and co-founder of KISS.

1951 – Rob Halford, lead singer of Judas Priest.

1961 – Billy Ray Cyrus, U.S. country singer and songwriter.

1964 – Blair Cunningham, drummer for Paul McCartney’s band and The Pretenders.

1970 – Jo Dee Messina, U.S. country music artist.

1987 – Amy Macdonald, Scottish singer-songwriter.

Deaths

2001 – Aaliyah, U.S. R&B singer, at age 22.

2009 – Edward “Ted” Kennedy, though best known as a U.S. Senator, was a key supporter of music and the arts in legislation.

2012 – Hal David, American lyricist and longtime collaborator with Burt Bacharach, age 91.

Album Releases

1969 – The Band – The Band.

1975 – Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run.

1986 – Paul Simon – Graceland.

1986 – Tina Turner – Break Every Rule.

1992 – Alice in Chains – Dirt.

1998 – Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

2017 – Queens of the Stone Age – Villains.

Single Releases

1967 – The Beatles – “Baby You’re a Rich Man” (U.S. release).

1975 – Bruce Springsteen – “Born to Run.”

1980 – David Bowie – “Ashes to Ashes.”

1997 – Oasis – “Stand by Me.”

2014 – Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off” (global chart dominance begins).

