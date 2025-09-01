On This Day in Music History for September 2 - Noise11.com

September 2 has played host to pivotal shifts and milestones in music history, from landmark album releases to defining cultural moments. On this day, The Beatles recorded “Love Me Do,” sparking the beginning of their recording career, while future legends like Fleetwood Mac, U2, and Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled career-shaping albums. It is also the birthday of Billy Preston, one of the few musicians ever credited on a Beatles recording, and Chrissie Hynde, the fearless frontwoman of The Pretenders. Marked by debuts, breakthroughs, and unforgettable performances, September 2 continues to be a day that shaped the soundtrack of generations.

On This Day in Music History – September 2

Events

1962 – The Beatles recorded their first proper session for EMI at Abbey Road Studios, laying down “Love Me Do” and “How Do You Do It.”

1964 – The Rolling Stones kicked off their first US tour with a show in San Antonio, Texas.

1965 – The Doors recorded their first demos at World Pacific Studios, Los Angeles.

1972 – John Lennon performed at a benefit concert for the Willowbrook School for disabled children at Madison Square Garden.

1978 – George Harrison married Olivia Arias in a private ceremony.

1989 – Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine went to No.1 in the US with “Don’t Wanna Lose You.”

1993 – Nirvana recorded their final studio session at Pachyderm Studios, Cannon Falls, Minnesota.

1995 – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially opened in Cleveland, Ohio.

2016 – The Chainsmokers topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Closer” featuring Halsey.

Births

1918 – Alan Jardine, folk musician and session player.

1939 – Sam Gooden, singer, The Impressions.

1941 – Allen Toussaint, American songwriter, producer, and musician.

1942 – Billy Preston, soul musician and “Fifth Beatle.”

1946 – Marty Brennaman, music radio voice.

1948 – Christa Päffgen (Nico), singer, Velvet Underground associate.

1949 – Eric Bell, guitarist, Thin Lizzy.

1951 – Mik Kaminski, violinist, Electric Light Orchestra.

1952 – Jimmy Connors, American entertainer and occasional vocalist.

1959 – Paul Deakin, drummer, The Mavericks.

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, lead singer of The Pretenders.

1966 – Salma Hayek, actress with musical theatre credits.

1968 – Robert Buck, guitarist, 10,000 Maniacs.

1970 – Kristie MacColl, folk singer.

1975 – Nate Richert, actor-singer.

Deaths

1973 – J.R. “Jim” Carroll, session bassist, died at 48.

1977 – René Goscinny, lyricist and composer, died aged 51.

1981 – Albert Speer Jr., music architecture designer, died aged 46.

1990 – Dave Rowberry, keyboardist, The Animals, died at 49.

1994 – Nicky Hopkins, legendary session keyboardist, died at 50.

1995 – Stan Getz, jazz saxophonist, died at 68.

2017 – Walter Becker, co-founder of Steely Dan, died at 67.

Album Releases

1965 – Turn! Turn! Turn! – The Byrds.

1974 – 461 Ocean Boulevard – Eric Clapton (international release).

1977 – Rumours – Fleetwood Mac (UK release).

1980 – Boy – U2 (US advance promos).

2002 – By the Way – Red Hot Chili Peppers (international release week).

Single Releases

1963 – The Beatles – “Love Me Do” (first EMI recording).

1965 – The Doors – “Moonlight Drive” (demo version).

1968 – The Rolling Stones – “Street Fighting Man.”

1987 – U2 – “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

1989 – Gloria Estefan – “Don’t Wanna Lose You” (US No.1).

1991 – Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Give It Away.”

2016 – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – “Closer” (US No.1).

