On This Day in Music History – September 3 - Noise11.com

September 3 has witnessed some of the most iconic turns in music history. On this day, The Rolling Stones released Angie, one of their defining ballads, while Elvis Presley scored another No.1 with “(You’re the) Devil in Disguise.” Stevie Wonder released Innervisions, a landmark in soul and funk, and Metallica began their unstoppable rise with early live breakthroughs. The date also marks the birthdays of The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine and producer George Martin, the “Fifth Beatle.” From chart-toppers to the birth of innovators, September 3 has been a day of creativity, transformation, and milestones across generations.

🎵 Events

1955 – Bill Haley & His Comets’ “Rock Around the Clock” becomes the first rock and roll single to top the UK charts.

1965 – The Rolling Stones release “Get Off Of My Cloud” in the UK.

1967 – The final episode of The Beatles Cartoon Show airs in the United States.

1969 – The Rolling Stones release “Angie,” which would go on to become one of their biggest ballads.

1971 – John Lennon leaves the UK for New York, never to return.

1973 – Stevie Wonder releases Innervisions, one of his most acclaimed albums.

1986 – Metallica perform one of their early breakthrough concerts, strengthening their cult following.

1991 – Ike Turner is released from prison after serving a sentence for drug-related offences.

1994 – Oasis release their debut single “Supersonic” in the US.

2003 – Coldplay win big at the MTV Video Music Awards with “Clocks.”

🎂 Birthdays

1926 – Irene Reid, American jazz singer.

1926 – George Biondo, bassist for Steppenwolf.

1926 – Freddie King, legendary blues guitarist.

1930 – George Martin, Beatles producer, often called the “Fifth Beatle.”

1942 – Al Jardine, founding member of The Beach Boys.

1948 – Donald Brewer, drummer for Grand Funk Railroad.

1949 – Mike Harrison, singer with Spooky Tooth.

1955 – Steve Jones, guitarist with The Sex Pistols.

1963 – DJ Red Alert, pioneering hip hop DJ.

1968 – DJ Spinderella, Salt-N-Pepa.

✝️ Deaths

1980 – Steve Peregrin Took, percussionist and vocalist with T. Rex.

2007 – Hilly Kristal, founder of New York’s iconic CBGB club.

2017 – Walter Becker, co-founder of Steely Dan.

💿 Albums Released on September 3

1973 – Stevie Wonder, Innervisions

1996 – The Cranberries, To the Faithful Departed

2002 – Bruce Springsteen, The Rising (UK release)

🎶 Singles Released on September 3

1963 – Elvis Presley, “(You’re the) Devil in Disguise” (topping charts around this date)

1973 – The Rolling Stones, “Angie”

1994 – Oasis, “Supersonic” (US release)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)