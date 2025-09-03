On This Day in Music History – September 4 - Noise11.com

September 4 has brought with it some of the most memorable musical events, from record-breaking chart success to the births of legends. On this date, The Rolling Stones achieved their first UK No.1 with “It’s All Over Now,” while The Beatles continued their world domination with landmark US performances. Beyoncé, one of the most influential artists of her generation, was born on this day, as was the ever-charismatic Martin Chambers of The Pretenders. With a mix of career-defining milestones, iconic releases, and the arrival of future stars, September 4 holds a unique place in music history.

🎵 Events

1964 – The Rolling Stones score their first UK No.1 single with “It’s All Over Now.”

1968 – The Beatles begin recording “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” with Eric Clapton on lead guitar.

1971 – Paul McCartney’s Ram goes to No.1 in the UK.

1981 – John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman is sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

1988 – George Michael’s “Faith” wins Best Male Video at the MTV VMAs.

1996 – Oasis score a UK No.1 with “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

2002 – Coldplay release A Rush of Blood to the Head in the US.

2011 – Red Hot Chili Peppers hit No.1 with I’m With You.

🎂 Birthdays

1918 – Paul Harvey, US broadcaster and occasional recording artist.

1938 – Earl Wade, blues guitarist.

1944 – Gene Parsons, drummer and banjo player for The Byrds.

1951 – Martin Chambers, drummer for The Pretenders.

1967 – Kim Thayil, guitarist for Soundgarden.

1981 – Beyoncé Knowles, global superstar, Destiny’s Child and solo career.

✝️ Deaths

2006 – Steve Irwin remembered in cultural tributes including music dedications on this day.

💿 Albums Released on September 4

1962 – The Beach Boys, Surfin’ Safari (US release timeline around this date)

2002 – Coldplay, A Rush of Blood to the Head (US release)

2015 – The Arcs, Yours, Dreamily

🎶 Singles Released on September 4

1964 – The Rolling Stones, “It’s All Over Now” (UK chart-topper around this date)

1996 – Oasis, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” (No.1 UK)

