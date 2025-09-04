On This Day in Music History September 5 - Noise11.com

September 5 is a date rich in music history, marked by groundbreaking releases, memorable performances, and the births of some of music’s greatest icons. On this day, Freddie Mercury of Queen was born, a voice and persona that forever changed rock. It is also the birthday of Michael Keaton, Bob Newhart, and Loudon Wainwright III, each with ties to music and entertainment. The Monkees scored a US No.1 hit with “Last Train to Clarksville,” while Stevie Wonder released his classic Songs in the Key of Life. From Motown brilliance to rock royalty, September 5 has consistently delivered moments that shaped the soundtrack of generations.

🎵 Events

1965 – The Rolling Stones record “Get Off of My Cloud.”

1966 – The Monkees release “Last Train to Clarksville,” which becomes a US No.1.

1968 – Led Zeppelin make their live debut at a club in Gladsaxe, Denmark, billed as “The New Yardbirds.”

1970 – Janis Joplin records her final performance with the Full Tilt Boogie Band.

1976 – Stevie Wonder releases Songs in the Key of Life, one of his defining albums.

1981 – Soft Cell hit No.1 in the UK with “Tainted Love.”

1998 – Aerosmith score their first US No.1 single with “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

2008 – Oasis release Dig Out Your Soul singles campaign ahead of their final album.

2012 – Coldplay’s Mylo Xyloto tour sets records across Europe.

🎂 Birthdays

1912 – John Cage, avant-garde composer.

1931 – Bob Newhart, comedian and recording artist.

1940 – Raquel Welch, actress and singer.

1941 – Dweezil Zappa, guitarist and son of Frank Zappa (oops, correction: Dweezil was born in 1969 — shift this down).

1946 – Loudon Wainwright III, folk singer-songwriter.

1946 – Buddy Miles, drummer for Jimi Hendrix’s Band of Gypsys.

1946 – Freddie Mercury, frontman of Queen, one of rock’s most legendary voices.

1961 – Marc Cohn, singer-songwriter (“Walking in Memphis”).

1969 – Dweezil Zappa, guitarist.

✝️ Deaths

1972 – Walter Bishop Sr., American composer and musician, aged 72.

2007 – Joe Zawinul, keyboardist with Weather Report, aged 75.

2017 – Holger Czukay, bassist with Can, aged 79.

💿 Albums Released on September 5

1976 – Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder

1980 – Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) – David Bowie

2006 – FutureSex/LoveSounds – Justin Timberlake

2011 – Mylo Xyloto (pre-tour release singles) – Coldplay

🎶 Singles Released on September 5

1966 – The Monkees, “Last Train to Clarksville”

1981 – Soft Cell, “Tainted Love” (UK No.1)

1998 – Aerosmith, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” (US No.1)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)