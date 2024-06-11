 Paul McCartney Announces South America Dates - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney Announces South America Dates

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2024

in News

Paul McCartney is getting back to South America in October with shows for Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

The dates just added are:
Tuesday 1st October – Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, URUGUAY
⁠Saturday 5th October – River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, ARGENTINA
⁠Friday 11th October – Estadio Monumental, Santiago, CHILE
⁠Wednesday 23rd October – Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba, ARGENTINA
⁠Sunday 27th October – Estadio Nacional, Lima, PERU
Paul McCartney’s last shows where in South America in 2023. His final shows of 2023 were in Brazil. In 2023, the Got Back tour visited Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Paul McCartney setlist, 21 October 2023, Melbourne

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)
Junior’s Farm (single, 1974)
Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)
She’s a Woman (The Beatles, I Feel Fine b-side, 1964)
Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)
Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Let Me Roll It (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)
My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)
I’ve Just Seen a Face (from The Beatles, Help, 1965)
In Spite of All The Danger (recorded as The Quarrymen, 1958, first released on The Beatles, Anthology 1, 1995)
Love Me Do (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963)
Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)
Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Here Today (from Tug of War, 1982)
New (from New, 2013)
Lady Madonna (The Beatles single, 1968)
Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)
Jet (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Ob-La-Do, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Band On The Run (from Band On the Run, 1973)
Get Back (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)
Let It Be (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970)
Live and Let Die (from James Bond’s Live and Let Die soundtrack, 1973)
Hey Jude (The Beatles single, 1968)

ENCORE:
I’ve Got A Feeling (from The Beatles, Let It Be, 1970) (with John Lennon virtual from the Peter Jackson Get Back documentary)
Birthday (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)
Helter Skelter (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)
Golden Slumbers (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
Carry That Weight (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)
The End (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

https://www.noise11.com/news/paul-mccartney-is-getting-better-all-the-time-at-most-likely-last-ever-melbourne-show-review-20231022

