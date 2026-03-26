Paul McCartney Announces New Album The Boys Of Dungeon Lane - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney returns with his most personal record to date, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, reflecting on his Liverpool childhood and early days with John Lennon and George Harrison

by Paul Cashmere

Paul McCartney has unveiled details of his forthcoming album The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, a deeply introspective collection that revisits the formative years of his life in post-war Liverpool. Due for release on 29 May 2026, the record marks his first solo studio album since McCartney III in 2020 and stands as his 19th solo effort.

At its core, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane is a reflective work built around memory and place. Drawing heavily on his upbringing in the working-class suburb of Speke, McCartney reconstructs a world of modest means but rich human connection, shaped by family resilience and early creative friendships. The album title references a real street near his childhood home, a location that continues to resonate with him decades later.

The lead single, Days We Left Behind, introduces the album’s tone with a stripped-back arrangement centred on acoustic guitar and piano. The track functions as an emotional anchor, tracing recollections of youth along the Mersey, moments spent birdwatching, and the early stirrings of musical ambition. McCartney reflects candidly on his past, including references to his time with John Lennon and George Harrison before global fame reshaped their lives.

Speaking about the song, McCartney describes it as a meditation on memory and creative instinct, noting that much of his songwriting continues to draw from lived experience. The lyric that inspired the album title underscores the project’s thematic cohesion, rooted in recollection and personal narrative.

The album’s origins date back to 2021 when McCartney first connected with producer Andrew Watt. A casual session quickly evolved into a creative partnership, beginning with the track As You Lie There, which now opens the album. McCartney’s instinctive approach to composition, experimenting with unfamiliar chord structures, set the tone for the sessions that followed.

Watt, who also produced Hackney Diamonds for The Rolling Stones, brings a contemporary sensibility to the project while respecting McCartney’s legacy. McCartney himself appeared on Hackney Diamonds, and is also expected to feature on additional Rolling Stones material, further highlighting the ongoing creative dialogue between generations of rock musicians.

Recording for The Boys Of Dungeon Lane took place intermittently over five years, fitting around McCartney’s touring commitments. Sessions were split between Los Angeles and Sussex, allowing the project to evolve without external pressure or rigid deadlines. This extended timeline contributes to the album’s varied textures and emotional depth.

In keeping with the tradition of his early solo work, including McCartney from 1970, McCartney performs the majority of the instrumentation. This hands-on approach reinforces the album’s intimate character, with arrangements that range from sparse acoustic passages to fuller band-driven moments.

Musically, the record traverses a broad spectrum. Elements reminiscent of Wings-era rock sit alongside harmonies that echo The Beatles, while other tracks lean into understated, melody-driven storytelling. The result is a cohesive yet diverse body of work that reflects McCartney’s enduring versatility.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of family, youth and aspiration. There are portraits of everyday life, character studies, and moments of quiet introspection. The songs collectively form a narrative that predates the cultural phenomenon of Beatlemania, offering insight into the experiences that shaped one of modern music’s most influential figures.

The full tracklisting for The Boys Of Dungeon Lane is:

As You Lie There

Lost Horizon

Days We Left Behind

Ripples In A Pond

Mountain Top

Down South

We Two

Come Inside

Never Know

Home To Us

Life Can Be Hard

First Star Of The Night

Salesman Saint

Momma Gets By

With The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, McCartney is capturing a time before global recognition, focusing instead on the environment and relationships that laid the foundation for his songwriting.

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