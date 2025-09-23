Paulini And Tim Campbell To Headline Electrifying 80s National Tour 2026 - Noise11.com

Australia is set to relive one of the most colourful decades in pop culture when Paulini and Tim Campbell unite for the first time on stage for Electrifying 80s, a national tour spanning 26 shows from March to June 2026.

The powerhouse pairing will travel the country with a full live band, delivering the ultimate 80s party experience packed with neon nostalgia, soaring vocals and a setlist loaded with the decade’s biggest hits.

The 80s was an era of bold fashion, big production and some of the most enduring music ever written. Electrifying 80s will pay tribute to the artists that defined the decade, from Madonna, Lionel Richie and Whitney Houston through to Bon Jovi, Prince and Australia’s own INXS.

Audiences can expect anthems that dominated MTV, filled mixtapes and soundtracked movie blockbusters. The show promises a dazzling mix of synth-pop, stadium rock, power ballads and dance floor favourites, all performed with a modern edge.

Paulini has long been recognised as one of Australia’s most powerful vocalists, with a career spanning ARIA chart success, Young Divas stardom and acclaimed stage roles in The Bodyguard and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

“The 80s were fearless, full of big songs, bold fashion and pure emotion. These are the songs I grew up with and still belt out today. To share them live with Tim and audiences nationwide is going to be extraordinary,” Paulini said.

Tim Campbell has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most versatile entertainers across TV, stage and music. After touring extensively with Anthony Callea, Campbell is ready to bring his own passion for the 80s to the spotlight.

“This era gave us some of the greatest anthems ever written. Performing them with my good friend Paulini is going to be electric. Expect all the classic 80s hits we all love, plenty of laughs and the ultimate 80s party atmosphere,” Campbell said.

Electrifying 80s 2026 National Tour Dates

Fri 20 Mar – Frankston Arts Centre, VIC

Fri 27 Mar – Evan Theatre, Penrith, NSW

Sat 28 Mar – The Pavilion, Sutherland, NSW

Fri 17 Apr – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

Sat 18 Apr – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool, VIC

Fri 24 Apr – Townsville Civic Theatre, QLD

Sat 25 Apr – Cairns Performing Arts Centre, QLD

Fri 1 May – Newcastle Civic Theatre, NSW

Sat 2 May – C.ex Coffs Harbour, NSW

Fri 8 May – Bunjil Place, Narre Warren, VIC

Sat 9 May – Melbourne Recital Centre (2pm & 7.30pm), VIC

Fri 15 May – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Sat 16 May – Canberra Theatre Centre, ACT

Fri 22 May – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Sat 23 May – Albury Entertainment Centre, NSW

Fri 29 May – Twin Towns, Coolangatta, QLD

Sat 30 May – The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD

Fri 5 Jun – Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide, SA

Fri 12 Jun – Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, Ballarat, VIC

Sat 13 Jun – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul, VIC

Fri 19 Jun – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, VIC

Sat 20 Jun – The Round, Nunawading, VIC

Thu 25 Jun – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, WA

Fri 26 Jun – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Sat 27 Jun – Bunbury Entertainment Centre, WA

Tickets are on sale now via www.electrifying80s.com.

