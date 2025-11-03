Peninsula Summer Music Festival 2026 Brings Nine Days Of Baroque, Jazz And Australian Innovation To The Mornington Peninsula - Noise11.com

The Mornington Peninsula’s most anticipated summer event, the Peninsula Summer Music Festival (PSMF), returns from Saturday 3 to Sunday 11 January 2026 with nine days of exquisite music across some of Victoria’s most picturesque venues.

Now a highlight of Australia’s summer arts calendar, the Festival will present 18 performances ranging from baroque opera to soul, classical, and experimental new music. Under the artistic direction of Melissa Doecke and Ben Opie, the 2026 program continues the Festival’s reputation for pairing world-class musicians with the natural beauty and intimacy of the Peninsula’s estates, churches and outdoor amphitheatres.

This year’s theme celebrates what grows on the Peninsula – artistically and from the ground up. The Festival’s new commission, ‘Every Plant Has Its Own Dreaming’ by Noongar composer Aaron Wyatt and Ensemble Offspring, receives its world premiere, exploring the stories and dreaming of local flora through music and culture.

Doecke and Opie said, “The 2026 program is about renewal, growth and collaboration – new works, new artists finding their voice, and welcoming celebrated performers who continue to inspire.”

Opening Weekend – Opera Gala And Baroque Masterpieces

The Festival opens Saturday 3 January with a Baroque Opera Gala at Flinders Civic Hall, featuring international artists Myriam Arbouz (soprano), Jacob Lawrence (tenor) and David Greco (baritone) performing music by Monteverdi, Lully and Purcell with the PSMF Baroque Orchestra and Ensemble 642.

On Sunday 4 January, MuseArt: Live Painting & Piano at St John’s Anglican Church Gardens, Flinders, brings visual art and music together in an afternoon celebrating creativity and collaboration.

The Bamboos Bring Soul To The Vineyards

The Festival’s long-running Twilight Jazz sessions evolve into Twilight Sessions at Montalto on Monday 5 January, headlined by The Bamboos, one of Australia’s most loved funk and soul collectives. Led by guitarist and producer Lance Ferguson and fronted by powerhouse vocalist Kylie Auldist, The Bamboos have been shaping the Australian soul scene for over two decades with albums including Rawville, Medicine Man and Night Time People. Expect a dance-fuelled evening of groove, precision and infectious energy among the vines.

Classical And Art Song With David Greco And Chad Kelly

On Tuesday 6 January, ARIA-nominated baritone David Greco and UK-born conductor and keyboardist Chad Kelly perform Schumann: Dichterliebe at Moorooduc Estate (2.00pm and 4.30pm). Their recital celebrates the music of Robert and Clara Schumann alongside works by Kurt Weill, bringing to life Romantic art song in an intimate vineyard setting.

Guitar Virtuoso Karin Schaupp

Internationally acclaimed guitarist Karin Schaupp performs on Thursday 8 January at Port Phillip Estate and again on Saturday 10 January at Peninsula Hot Springs. Schaupp’s artistry spans classical and contemporary genres with flawless technique and emotional warmth. Her recital includes world premieres by Ross Edwards, Phil Moran and Tara Lynham, alongside music by Bach, Schubert and Tárrega. Her performances promise to be highlights of the 2026 program, set against the Peninsula’s stunning natural backdrop.

Ensemble Offspring – Australia’s New Music Pioneers

Festival Artist Ensemble Offspring, led by Claire Edwardes OAM, features Rowena Macneish (cello), Lamorna Nightingale (flutes), Jason Noble (clarinets) and Véronique Serret (violin). Known for championing Australian composers, the ensemble performs across Main Ridge Estate, Balnarring Civic Court Reserve and Peninsula Hot Springs.

Their Nature Stories concerts on Wednesday 7 January will showcase works by Kate Moore, Ella Macens and Brenda Gifford, exploring the relationship between music, landscape and storytelling.

New Work: Every Plant Has Its Own Dreaming

On Friday 9 January, Ensemble Offspring and Aaron Wyatt premiere Every Plant Has Its Own Dreaming at Peninsula Hot Springs, honouring the dreaming of five native plants – murnong, lomandra, chocolate lily, garawang and karkalla. An interactive Family Concert version will be held on Thursday 8 January at Balnarring Civic Court Reserve, bringing together music, nature and community engagement for children and families.

Final Weekend – Youth, Strings And Candlelight

The closing weekend centres on St John’s Anglican Church, Flinders, with a series of performances celebrating Australia’s next generation of artists.

On Saturday 10 January, AYO Young Artist Theonie Wang, 2024 Associate Concertmaster of the Australian Youth Orchestra, performs Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata and Amy Beach’s Romance with pianist Mizusa Wang.

Sunday 11 January features Cedar Collective performing string quartets by Haydn, Caroline Shaw and Fanny Mendelssohn, followed by Baroque By Candlelight with Ensemble 642, blending the sounds of Bach, Buxtehude, and Strozzi with modern works by John Cage and Mamoru Fujieda.

Peninsula Summer Music Festival 2026 Schedule

Saturday 3 January – 7.30pm Opera Gala, Flinders Civic Hall

Sunday 4 January – 2.00pm MuseArt: Live Painting & Piano, St John’s Anglican Church Gardens, Flinders

Monday 5 January – 7.30pm The Bamboos: Twilight Sessions at Montalto, Montalto

Tuesday 6 January – 2.00pm & 4.30pm David Greco & Chad Kelly: Schumann Dichterliebe, Moorooduc Estate

Wednesday 7 January – 12.00pm Ensemble Offspring: Lunch + Nature Stories, Main Ridge Estate; 6.30pm Ensemble Offspring: Nature Stories, Main Ridge Estate

Thursday 8 January – 11.00am Family Concert: Ensemble Offspring, Balnarring Civic Reserve (FREE); 6.30pm Karin Schaupp: Guitar, Port Phillip Estate

Friday 9 January – 7.30pm Every Plant Has Its Own Dreaming: Ensemble Offspring, Peninsula Hot Springs

Saturday 10 January – 2.00pm AYO Young Artist: Theonie Wang, St John’s Flinders; 7.30pm Karin Schaupp: Guitar, Peninsula Hot Springs

Sunday 11 January – 2.00pm Cedar Collective: String Quartets, St John’s Flinders; 6.00pm Baroque By Candlelight: Ensemble 642, St John’s Flinders

