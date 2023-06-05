Peter Gabriel Releases Another New Song on The Full Moon - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel has been dropping new music from his upcoming ‘i/o’ album one song at a time and at every full moon. The new song for June 2023 is ‘Road To Joy’.

Peter says, ‘I’m working on a project which is partly a story focused around the brain and how we perceive things and this song connects to that. It deals with near-death experience and locked-in syndrome situations where people are unable to communicate or to move. It’s an amazingly frustrating condition. There have been some great books and films about this subject, but at this point in our story the people looking after our hero manage to find a way to wake him up. So, it’s a lyric about coming back into your senses, back to life, back into the world.’

‘Road To Joy’ was written by Peter Gabriel and produced by Peter Gabriel and Brian Eno, Road to Joy features Soweto Gospel Choir, a string arrangement from John Metcalfe and contributions from a number of Gabriel’s current touring band; long-time collaborators Tony Levin (bass), David Rhodes (guitar) and Manu Katché (drums) as well as two newer members Don E (bass keys), ‘he did the funkiest bass line that you can imagine’ and Josh Shpak (trumpet), ‘beautiful playing, a super musical guy.’ The song was recorded at Real World Studios, Bath, The Beehive and British Grove, London and High Seas Studios, South Africa.

Peter Gabriel’s ‘i/o’ tour is underway in Europe.

The setlist from the first show of the tour on 18 May 2023 in Krakow was:

Set 1:

Washing of the Water (from Us, 1992)

Growing Up (from Up, 2002)

Panopticom (from i/o, 2023)

Four Kinds of Horses (from i/o, 2023)

i/o (from i/o, 2023)

Digging in the Dirt (from Us, 1992)

Playing for Time (from i/o, 2023)

Olive Tree (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

Home (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

Sledgehammer (from So, 1996)

Set 2:

Darkness (from Up, 2002)

Love Can Heal (from 2016, song originally with Sting)

Road to Joy (i/o, 2023)

Don’t Give Up (from So, 1996)

The Court (from i/o, 2023)

Red Rain (from So, 1996)

And Still (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

What Lies Ahead (also performed on 2014 tour)

Big Time (from So, 1996)

Live and Let Live (new, possibly i/o, 2023)

Solsbury Hill (from Peter Gabriel, 1977)

Encore:

In Your Eyes (from So, 1996)

Encore 2:

Biko (from Peter Gabriel, 1980)

